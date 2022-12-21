ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Dover's Chestnut Street bridge to close for several months for repairs: What to know

By Ian Lenahan, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5PGP_0jpsUQrf00

DOVER — A well-traveled but aging bridge crossing the Cochecho River is set to be closed down for several months to accommodate for a series of repairs.

All vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be barred beginning in January on the Chestnut Street bridge as a construction company contracted by the city begins work projected to last into the spring.

The Dover City Council last week unanimously approved the $2.1 million project contract with New England Infrastructures of Hudson, Massachusetts. A city description of the project states work will entail removing the pavement, membrane and sidewalks on the bridge and repairing deteriorated concrete in the bridge deck. The project will also include cold-planing of the pavement, reconstruction of the bridge’s sidewalks, and the installation of new bridge membrane, new bridge pavement and new wearing-course pavement.

Timeline is important for Chestnut Street bridge project

The city plans to have the bridge reopened in time for Memorial Day.

“This is another project in the downtown that’s going to have some significant disruption but obviously a bridge over the Cochecho is an essential infrastructure item, and we want to get it fixed and repaired as soon as possible,” said City Manager Michael Joyal.

City community services director John Storer told the City Council at its meeting last Wednesday, Dec. 14 that the base bid for the project is $1.4 million, though the total contract award factors in contingencies.

Need an affordable home?:Need an affordable home? What to know about cottages in Dover under construction now

Why the bridge is being replaced and why is it being updated again

The Chestnut Street bridge was built in 1975, according to the city.

“One of the reasons we want to proceed is (because) bridge deterioration can accelerate quite quickly,” Storer said.

The project was initially put out to bid in March though a contract was never awarded due to higher than anticipated prices in the bids. The city then reevaluated and spoke with Dover’s fire, police and school departments, and Storer said they “could live with a winter shutdown.”

When reworking the bid, the city added funding to its capital improvements program for fiscal years 2024 through 2029, which the City Council approved in October.

Compared to completing the project in the warmer months, Storer said, “We think shutting down the road is going to save us close to $300,000. We will have to accommodate with plowing but it should be a significant savings.”

In Dover:The Office Lounge Dovah: Oneta Modern opening second location of Rye restaurant

The city’s Transportation Advisory Commission reviewed and approved the bridge’s closure plan at a meeting in May.

Work on the bridge’s expansion joints was completed a few years ago though when it occurred, the contractor observed concrete delamination in the sidewalks. In 2018, Dover partnered with an engineering design consultant to assess the bridge and begin planning its rehabilitation.

New England Infrastructure was the only bidder for the bridge repair project, per project records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Storm damage on Plum Island

NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMTW

Fire breaks out at Storer Street multi-family home

SACO, Maine — Officials confirm there were no injuries involved in a serious fire in a densely-populated neighborhood in Saco early Tuesday morning. Saco Fire department dispatchers say the fire was first reported at 48 Storer St. at around 2:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were already showing from...
SACO, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA
92 Moose

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
Seacoast Current

Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S.
NEWINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
newsfromthestates.com

Free New Hampshire State Parks event planned for New Year’s Day

Why not start the year off with a walk in the woods? (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire State Parks is offering free admission to seven state parks on New Year’s Day to encourage people to get outside. Participating parks include Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, White...
GREENFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye

HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
FRANCONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Woman dies in tent outside shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Morning crash shuts down part of I-93 for several hours in Ashland

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say part of I-93 is back open after a morning crash left drivers stranded for several hours. State Police first issued an alert for a motor vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning. Officials tell NewsNine that there were serious injuries reported.
ASHLAND, NH
WCAX

Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
SALEM, NH
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

2K+
Followers
616
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy