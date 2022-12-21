Read full article on original website
Related
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi have suspensions overturned
The discipline for Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi, who traded blows after Sunday's game, has been reduced to fines.
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez takes blame for costly stretch in loss to Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday’s 113-106 loss to the Nuggets, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for Mike Brown who’s away from the team in COVID-19 health & safety protocols, analyzes the loss, the costly 8-0 stretch from Denver that he took the blame for, Sacramento’s defensive effort on Nikola Jokic and […]
Comments / 0