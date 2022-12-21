Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Expands Into Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Adams Community Bank's (ACB) parent company, Community Bancorp of the Berkshires, MHC, announced the Bank's expansion into Pittsfield with its new branch opening at 660 Merrill Road. An evening open house and ribbon cutting took place on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the new branch opening for...
iBerkshires.com
Warren Landfill Project in Dalton Revived
DALTON, Mass. — Citizens' Energy Corporation announced its intention to resurrect its plans to install a solar array on the Warren Landfill. Citizens' Energy Corporation submitted a site plan review and special permit application under the large scale solar installation bylaw during the Planning Board meeting on Wednesday night.
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Eyes Zoning Changes for Large Properties
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A rural residential large lot reuse zoning bylaw will likely be presented to at the annual town meeting in June. The Planning Board voted last to request District Local Technical Assistance from Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to develop the bylaw. The idea would allow for the...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Money Management Announces Hirings and Promotion
DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management welcomed Brenda Bailly and Tina Archambault as Client Care Specialists. The two new hires join the Client Care Team led by Chelsea Smith, recently promoted to the role of Client Specialist Leader. Brenda Bailly, based in the company's downtown Great Barrington office, brings...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Discuss Issues with Mount Royal Inn
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen once again had to table innkeeper license renewal for Mount Royal Inn, with just over a week left until the end-of-year renewal deadline. The board met with Syed Bokhari, the owner of the inn, last Wednesday to discuss concerns raised at a...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Office Has Successful First Year
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In its inaugural year, the city's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has opened up the conversation about creating safe and equal spaces for all community members. "I would say that almost a full year has gone very, very well, exceptionally well," Chief Diversity Officer...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Honors Employees with Putnam Awards
BENNINGTON, Vt—Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) leaders and staff gathered last month to honor employees for their service to the organization's mission. One award every year is presented for each of the organization's five core values: quality, empathy, safety, teamwork, and stewardship. The employees who received the awards are noted standard bearers and role models within the organization.
iBerkshires.com
School Break Outlook
As soon as those final school bells rang last week, the students were anticipating the coming holidays and school break. Here is our selection of events happening this week to keep you or your kids entertained. Tuesday, Dec. 27,. LEGO Club. Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield. The Berkshire Athenaeum is welcoming kids...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Fire Knocks Down Christmas Day Blaze
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Christmas Day fire on East Mill Street displaced a family of five. Deputy Chief Daniel Garner reported that the Fire Department was alerted to the blaze at 23 East Mill at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 25. Firefighters found flames venting from windows on the first floor of the 2 1/2 story wood frame structure.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield 2022 Citizens Academy Cohort
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Citizens Academy cohort were recognized and presented with certificates at the Nov. 29 City Council meeting for successfully completing the 12-week program, which is designed to help community members understand the operations of local government. Participants included: Abigail Allard; Emma Barishman; Matthew Belanger; Laura...
iBerkshires.com
Richard R. King, 77
ADAMS, Mass. — Mr. Richard R. King, 77. of Adams, longtime Adams businessman and civic leader, died Sunday morning, December 25, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. A pillar of his community and family, Rick was known for his quick wit, loving demeanor, and endless generosity. He was...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Announces Addition of Three Free Healthcare Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of three grant-funded courses in the healthcare arena: Medical Interpreter Training, Community Health Worker and Phlebotomy Technician. Spaces are limited but still available for all three courses, which are tuition-free. "We are thrilled to offer to the community these...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC President of Administration Recognized with Statewide Award
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) Vice President of Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Dailey was honored with the 2022 Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award from the Vermont State Council, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. "Vermont...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Dec. 23
Radiation Oncologist Matthew Vernon, MD, shares the fifth challenge in SVHC's 8-Week Healthy Holiday Challenge. Get a fresh goal every Friday through January 13, and share your progress on social media with #SVHCHHC. This holiday season the SVHC Foundation invites you to visit the local businesses helping bridge the $1...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Down Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Randi Duquette scored 16 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 50-43 win over Hoosac Valley. Jamie Duquette and Dezerea Powell scored 13 points apiece in the win. Taylor Garabedian scored eight points to lead the Hurricanes. Hanna Shea, Emma Meczywor and...
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Taconic Boys Past Guilderland, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Tayvon Sandifer scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 62-43 win over Guilderland. Sandifer and Jamal Sistrunk each scored nine in the third quarter, when the Thunder outscored the Dutchmen, 29-10, to open up a 53-32 lead. Sistrunk and Maimoudou Bamba...
Comments / 1