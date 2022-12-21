Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore says she turned to alcohol after divorce before finding 'real happiness'
Drew Barrymore is finding happiness after the "crippling difficult" years that followed her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016. Barrymore, 47, shared in an interview with People published Tuesday that she felt defeated after divorce because of her dreams of having a close-knit family with their daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. She and Kopelman also had an amicable split which was both "cleaner" and "harder and more confusing" for her, she said.
