Eagles swimming readies for winter stretch run
Eastern Alamance’s men’s and women’s swimming teams have high hopes for the 2022-23 season, and are optimistic not only to be highly competitive in the upcoming Central Conference meet after the first of the year, but also to send multiple swimmers once again to the NCHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence
Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
