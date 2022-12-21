Read full article on original website
Related
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles swimming readies for winter stretch run
Eastern Alamance’s men’s and women’s swimming teams have high hopes for the 2022-23 season, and are optimistic not only to be highly competitive in the upcoming Central Conference meet after the first of the year, but also to send multiple swimmers once again to the NCHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
mebaneenterprise.com
Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence
Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
1 injured in Amtrak crash in Lexington, officials say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A passenger is injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle in Lexington Tuesday. According to Amtrak officials, Amtrak train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it crashed into a vehicle obstructing the track. A passenger was taken to a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC
Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27
Editors note: (1:37pm) New details emerging: According to sources “a passenger“ was transported with injury. According to Amtrak officials, Amtrak train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it crashed into a vehicle obstructing the track.
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem store loses power again after weekend outages
Dynasty Furniture and Antiques lost power during Friday’s windstorm. Employees tried catching up on orders Monday, but another outage hindered those efforts.
Body of missing kayaker recovered at North Carolina lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. At about 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker found dead was […]
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
thestokesnews.com
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
WXII 12
Body of missing kayaker on Belews Lake found
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The missing kayaker who went missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road has been found dead, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office was looking for a man who went missing Friday morning. The search was paused this weekend...
1 dead in fiery NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
‘Very frustrating’: Greensboro family left without water for days after pipe breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to the freezing temperatures, a Greensboro family is left without running water in their home because of a broken water pipe and no one to call for help. Tameka Kane said they were instructed by Village Park property management via email on what to do to avoid frozen pipes during […]
Homicide arrest made in Guilford County
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
Comments / 0