Yanceyville, NC

mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles swimming readies for winter stretch run

Eastern Alamance’s men’s and women’s swimming teams have high hopes for the 2022-23 season, and are optimistic not only to be highly competitive in the upcoming Central Conference meet after the first of the year, but also to send multiple swimmers once again to the NCHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
MEBANE, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence

Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in Amtrak crash in Lexington, officials say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A passenger is injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle in Lexington Tuesday. According to Amtrak officials, Amtrak train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it crashed into a vehicle obstructing the track. A passenger was taken to a...
LEXINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC

Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thestokesnews.com

Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Body of missing kayaker on Belews Lake found

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The missing kayaker who went missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road has been found dead, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office was looking for a man who went missing Friday morning. The search was paused this weekend...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 dead in fiery NC crash, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

