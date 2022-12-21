ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Each Big Ten school’s top recruit heading into the early signing period

By Andrew Harbaugh
 6 days ago

The early signing period in college football is upon us as schools and coaching staffs are scrambling to finish up and lock in what players they can to either sustain success or find it. Most schools in the Big Ten have some decently sustained success while others are looking to continue their reign at the top.

For schools like Penn State , they are somewhat in the middle of that conversation. James Franklin showed last year that he can get his recruiting shoes on and do the moves required to have one of the best classes in the nation. For Ohio State , they finally are behind the 8-ball that is Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines .

Other schools like Illinois and Minnesota have successful coaches and staff in place and that should be able to entice players to help them sustain their recent success. Of course, who can forget schools like Nebraska and Purdue who have new head coaches coming into the fold and are looking to make a splash right away.

To get an idea of who needs what in the early signing period, take a look at each school’s top recruit thus far.

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gjEA_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Enow Etta Pos: DL Ht./Wt.: 6-4.5/260 Star Rank: 4-Star
Pos. Rank/State Rank: 11/18th in Texas

Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CU67e_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bai Jobe Pos: Edge Ht./Wt.: 6-4/215 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 14/1st in Oklahoma

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPCgW_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lauck Pos: OT Ht./Wt.:
6-6/285 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 29/5th in Indiana

Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDJB4_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Nigel Glover Pos: LB
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/210 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 22/9th in Ohio

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qe5m4_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rico Walker Pos:
Edge Ht./Wt.: 6-3/233 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 21/6th in North Carolina

Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM453_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Williams
Pos: IOL Ht./Wt.: 6-4/295 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 24/2nd in Minnesota

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aZUE_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kaden Feagin Pos: ATH Ht./Wt.: 6-3/221 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 14/5th in Illinois

Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGECu_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Princewill Umanmielen Pos: Edge Ht./Wt.: 6-4/225 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 27/42nd in Texas

Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWzTk_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

JaSire Peterson Pos: IOL Ht./Wt.: 6-4/270 Star Rank: 3-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 42/9 in New Jersey

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBgRz_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

James Durand Pos: IOL Ht./Wt.: 6-4/280 Star Rank: 3-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 16/6th in Arizona

Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSYIc_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Gilbert Pos: DL Ht./Wt.: 6-5/250 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 44/3rd in Indiana

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46irvK_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Amare Farrell Pos: Safety Ht./Wt.: 6-1.5/192 Star Rank: 3-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 50/97th in Florida

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTvOo_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Inniss Pos: WR Ht./Wt.: 6-0/198 Star Rank: 5-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 4/8th in Florida

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC1Z3_0jpsRTGN00 Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

J'Ven Williams Pos: OT Ht./Wt.: 6-4/285 Star Rank: 5-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 5/1st in Pennsylvania

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When USC plays Nebraska in the Big Ten, the Huskers will likely carry a lot of hype with them

No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee 2024 athlete has Ohio State in his top 5

The Buckeyes missed out on a scholarship running back during the 2023 recruiting cycle (they did take an preferred walk-on in Willtrell Hartson) and have not started to focus their efforts on the next class, 2024 prospects. When Tennessee’s Boo Carter announced his initial top list of 12 schools in October, Ohio State was nowhere to be found.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Intriguing Jackson State WR with ties to Oregon enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks already grabbed a readymade wide receiver from the transfer portal this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding players to that position on the roster. If they do wish to add another pass-catcher to the mix, an intriguing option just became available, with former Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entering the transfer portal. Coleman, a former 4-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, was heavily pursued by Oregon and had the Ducks in his final 5 schools and took an official visit to Eugene last November before making a surprise commitment to Jackson State, joining Deion Sanders. Now that Sanders has moved on to Colorado, Coleman is another one of the many former Tigers’ players who is looking for a new school. Might Dan Lanning and the Ducks choose to pursue Coleman in the portal, trying to convince him to join Alabama WR Traeshon Holden in his transfer to Eugene? It’s certainly an option. Kevin Coleman Transfer Portal Profile Collegiate StatsJackson State Tigers 2022: 11 Games | 33 catches, 510 yards, 3 TDVitals Height 5-foot-11 Weight 175 pounds Hometown St. Louis, Missouri Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2022  Former Recruiting Profile Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 96 MO WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9773 MO WR Rivals 4 6.0 MO WR ESPN 4 86 MO WR On3 Recruiting 4 92 MO WR  Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160494778844969779211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What grade does On3 give Florida's Billy Napier at the end of Year 1

Florida didn’t do well by most fans’ standards in Year 1 of the Billy Napier era, and On3 isn’t holding back when it comes to grading the first-year SEC coach. Jesse Simonton tackled the arduous task of grading each first-year head coach now that the season is over, and Napier received a D-plus after a 6-7 finish. The former Lousiana coach was supposed to usher in a new era of Gator football, but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as many hoped it would. Napier spent most of the season trying to change the culture established by the previous regime, and that included dismissing some of the program’s top players (Brenton Cox Jr., specifically).
GAINESVILLE, FL
