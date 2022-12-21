Each Big Ten school’s top recruit heading into the early signing period

The early signing period in college football is upon us as schools and coaching staffs are scrambling to finish up and lock in what players they can to either sustain success or find it. Most schools in the Big Ten have some decently sustained success while others are looking to continue their reign at the top.

For schools like Penn State , they are somewhat in the middle of that conversation. James Franklin showed last year that he can get his recruiting shoes on and do the moves required to have one of the best classes in the nation. For Ohio State , they finally are behind the 8-ball that is Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines .

Other schools like Illinois and Minnesota have successful coaches and staff in place and that should be able to entice players to help them sustain their recent success. Of course, who can forget schools like Nebraska and Purdue who have new head coaches coming into the fold and are looking to make a splash right away.

To get an idea of who needs what in the early signing period, take a look at each school’s top recruit thus far.

Michigan

DL6-4.5/2604-Star11/18th in Texas

Michigan State

Edge6-4/2154-Star14/1st in Oklahoma

Iowa

OT6-6/2854-Star29/5th in Indiana

Northwestern

LB6-3/2104-Star22/9th in Ohio

Maryland

Edge6-3/2334-Star21/6th in North Carolina

Minnesota

IOL6-4/2954-Star24/2nd in Minnesota

Illinois

ATH6-3/2214-Star14/5th in Illinois

Nebraska

Edge6-4/2254-Star27/42nd in Texas

Rutgers

IOL6-4/2703-Star42/9 in New Jersey

Wisconsin

IOL6-4/2803-Star16/6th in Arizona

Purdue

DL6-5/2504-Star44/3rd in Indiana

Indiana

Safety6-1.5/1923-Star50/97th in Florida

Ohio State

WR6-0/1985-Star4/8th in Florida

Penn State

OT6-4/2855-Star5/1st in Pennsylvania

