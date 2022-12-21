Each Big Ten school’s top recruit heading into the early signing period
The early signing period in college football is upon us as schools and coaching staffs are scrambling to finish up and lock in what players they can to either sustain success or find it. Most schools in the Big Ten have some decently sustained success while others are looking to continue their reign at the top.
For schools like Penn State , they are somewhat in the middle of that conversation. James Franklin showed last year that he can get his recruiting shoes on and do the moves required to have one of the best classes in the nation. For Ohio State , they finally are behind the 8-ball that is Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines .
Other schools like Illinois and Minnesota have successful coaches and staff in place and that should be able to entice players to help them sustain their recent success. Of course, who can forget schools like Nebraska and Purdue who have new head coaches coming into the fold and are looking to make a splash right away.
To get an idea of who needs what in the early signing period, take a look at each school’s top recruit thus far.
MichiganEnow Etta Pos: DL Ht./Wt.: 6-4.5/260 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 11/18th in Texas
Michigan StateBai Jobe Pos: Edge Ht./Wt.: 6-4/215 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 14/1st in Oklahoma
IowaTrevor Lauck Pos: OT Ht./Wt.: 6-6/285 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 29/5th in Indiana
NorthwesternNigel Glover Pos: LB Ht./Wt.: 6-3/210 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 22/9th in Ohio
MarylandRico Walker Pos: Edge Ht./Wt.: 6-3/233 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 21/6th in North Carolina
MinnesotaJerome Williams Pos: IOL Ht./Wt.: 6-4/295 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 24/2nd in Minnesota
IllinoisKaden Feagin Pos: ATH Ht./Wt.: 6-3/221 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 14/5th in Illinois
NebraskaPrincewill Umanmielen Pos: Edge Ht./Wt.: 6-4/225 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 27/42nd in Texas
RutgersJaSire Peterson Pos: IOL Ht./Wt.: 6-4/270 Star Rank: 3-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 42/9 in New Jersey
WisconsinJames Durand Pos: IOL Ht./Wt.: 6-4/280 Star Rank: 3-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 16/6th in Arizona
PurdueKendrick Gilbert Pos: DL Ht./Wt.: 6-5/250 Star Rank: 4-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 44/3rd in Indiana
IndianaAmare Farrell Pos: Safety Ht./Wt.: 6-1.5/192 Star Rank: 3-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 50/97th in Florida
Ohio StateBrandon Inniss Pos: WR Ht./Wt.: 6-0/198 Star Rank: 5-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 4/8th in Florida
Penn StateJ'Ven Williams Pos: OT Ht./Wt.: 6-4/285 Star Rank: 5-Star Pos. Rank/State Rank: 5/1st in Pennsylvania
