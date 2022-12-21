'Main Street is having a renaissance': Shops, restaurants flocking to Flemington

FLEMINGTON – If you think Main Street is looking livelier now, just wait.

That’s because restaurants and shops have been scooping up Main Street storefronts, ushering in a new era for the formerly struggling Main Street that hasn’t seen as much action since it was the epicenter of the Lindbergh Trial nearly a century ago.

In the past year and a half, eight businesses have opened on Main Street and a dozen have opened in the Stangl Road area. Two more businesses are slated to open before the end of the year.

Those Main Street businesses include the fine dining bistro D’Serve, which will open at the former home of Garden State Salad in the spring; Bistro 55, which will open at the former home of 55 Main ; Fat Farm Antiques, which opened in a former office building and Bread and Culture, a sourdough bakery known for its farmers market success that will open its first storefront this winter.

The downtown bustle is coming on the heels of the success of Stangl Road’s flurry of activity for many reasons – the first which is a nod to the Lindbergh Trial.

The 19th century Union Hotel that once housed journalists reporting on the trial is undergoing a multi-million-dollar project to preserve the hotel’s historic façade and create a 100-room boutique hotel. Two restaurants with liquor licenses, an outdoor courtyard with retail on the first floor, and 206 apartments are part of the Courthouse Square project.

“This is a block that doesn’t look it did a year ago or even six months ago,” said Robin Lapidus, executive director of the Flemington Community Partnership. “It’s evolving in incredibly exciting ways all the time, but when the hotel complex is more complete, you will really feel it. At that time, there will be liquor licenses, an event space and a hotel. At the moment, Main Street is lacking those things. I believe Main Street is having a renaissance right now."

“There’s no overlooking the prospect of the hotel generating a lot of attention, foot traffic and more people to town,” said Paulo Velasco, owner of Bread and Culture. “I’m an optimist, so I’m envisioning a Main Street that will draw in people from Flemington, Hunterdon County and beyond.”

Business owners are eager to hop onto the anticipated success. There’s an unofficial “waiting list” of about 15 businesses for downtown storefronts, said Lapidus. The last two businesses that closed – Garden State Salad and 55 Main – had spaces filled within two weeks.

Mohamed Shehawy, who also owns Little Egypt Oasis boba shop with locations in Middlesex Borough and Flemington, became one of those new storefront occupants when 55 Main closed. He plans to open a Mediterranean restaurant called Bistro 55 there.

“We really believe in Main Street and since we opened Little Egypt Oasis here last year, five more businesses have opened,” said Shehawy, who signed a lease for the Bistro 55 space the day after it became available. “Hopefully, Flemington’s Main Street will be even better than Somerville’s. When people go out in Somerville, there are so many shops and activities. The same will be here in Flemington.”

However, one of the reasons why there is so much demand for Flemington storefronts is because there weren’t many available in the first place.

According to Lapidus, many property owners did not want to sell their spaces during the down market. Plus, many of the spaces are home to relatively passive non-retail offices for lawyers, medical practitioners and therapists.

“Having many of our businesses change from service businesses that don’t see many customers in a day, to retail with consistent hours where you can shop and dine – that is the direction we need to head,” she continued.

And slowly, that is happening. Fat Farm Antiques opened at 134 Main St. in a building previously occupied by insurance agents and lawyers.

Another challenge Flemington faces is how spread out its businesses are, unlike, for example, Somerville, where the majority of retail businesses are located on its Main Street. Flemington’s businesses can be found along Main Street, the Stangl Road arts and cultural district, and throughout several shopping plazas on the highways.

But Flemington has also become a hot real estate market with proposals to build more than 400 apartments on the drawing boards that have been endorsed by the borough government.

“This is a 1.4-square-mile borough with almost 400 businesses in it, but we are working on making the connections with Main Street and Stangl Road more apparent and that’s what the new housing will do,” Lapidus said. “Our businesses are very entrepreneurial because they don’t rely on foot traffic, but I hope when there are more people living here, they will walk throughout town and the businesses won’t have to work as hard to have people at their doors.”

