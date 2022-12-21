Read full article on original website
Florence Kay Trucano
Florence Kay Trucano was born to Dr. J.C. and Henrietta Smiley in Halstead, KS, on Oct. 15, 1932, and died in Rapid City, SD, on December 23, 2022. She practiced her Roman Catholic faith throughout her life and often acknowledged God’s presence. Kay also enjoyed a special relationship with Mother Mary and squeezed her rosary beads every time she flew in an airplane. Several of her children carry on this tradition. She devoutly believed in God’s goodness, feeling blessed to be loved by Him and by her family, friends, and caregivers.
Snow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after Christmas
LEAD — Construction to build a new Cheyenne Crossing kitchen was actively progressing before Mother Nature brought things to a halt. Dave Bruekner, owner of the Cheyenne Crossing said the recent snowstorm and subsequent frigid temperatures caused crews to temporarily stop construction at the facility. But before then, he said they were making substantial progress on building a bigger and better kitchen. Crews finished demolishing the fire-ravaged structure last month, and a little over two weeks ago they poured the basement for the building.
November gaming takes a dip
DEADWOOD — Following an October uptick, gaming numbers trended down in November, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday. Gamers visiting Deadwood in November dropped $109.8 million in machines and on tables for a 5.5% decrease, compared to November 2021, resulting in $9.5 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in November.
Broncs Youth Basketball Holiday Camp Dec. 31
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Youth Basketball Holiday Camp will be held Dec. 31, from 5-8 p.m., at Belle Fourche High School. The camp is for boys and girls in grades three though eight.
News & Notes
LEAD — The garbage collection schedule in Lead is changing. Mayor Ron Everett recently reported that there will be no more garbage pickup on Monday. All residents who once had pickup on Monday will move to Tuesday, but that will be the only schedule change. All other pickup times will remain the same.
Lead moves funds in end of year appropriations
LEAD — So far this year, the city of Lead has received nearly $1.5 million in sales taxes, which is $300,000 more than it budgeted for in 2022. That money has been transferred to the city’s Development Reserve Fund, for the city to use on special projects, paying down debt, and any other extra items that may come up over the course of the year. On Dec. 19, city officials transferred $200,000 to the fund from October sales tax receipts.
Deadwood department head shuffle
DEADWOOD — Following a veritable changing of the guard in the last few months, the city of Deadwood is now staffed up, featuring new faces and new responsibilities for some, and new positions for others. Amidst the change, a new department head organizational chart for city operations was approved...
2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic will Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will host the 2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, in Spearfish. The tournament is for girls and boys in grades three through eight.
Belle Fourche woman sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
BELLE FOURCHE — A Belle Fourche woman was sentenced to prison Dec. 16 for distribution of a controlled substance. U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Vikon sentenced Jordan Dolney, 24, to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release, and a fine of $100 paid to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
