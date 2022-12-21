LEAD — So far this year, the city of Lead has received nearly $1.5 million in sales taxes, which is $300,000 more than it budgeted for in 2022. That money has been transferred to the city’s Development Reserve Fund, for the city to use on special projects, paying down debt, and any other extra items that may come up over the course of the year. On Dec. 19, city officials transferred $200,000 to the fund from October sales tax receipts.

LEAD, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO