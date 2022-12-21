Milltown Acme, shopping center may be replaced by 190 apartments

MILLTOWN - The Acme supermarket and the other stores in a Ryders Lane shopping center will be demolished if the borough approves a plan to build 190 apartments on the property. Arisa Urban Renewal, owner of the property, is seeking borough Planning Board approval to build the apartments, of which 38 will be affordable units, on the site.

The plan calls for the apartments to be built in seven buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The plans also call for a community building and swimming pool.

The total acreage of the property, which has frontage on Ryders Lane, County Route 617, and the New Jersey Turnpike, is 18.54 acres, of which about 8.96 acres are proposed to be developed with apartments.

Arisa, headquartered on Canal Street in Manhattan, also owns the neighboring property where Target is.

According to documents on file with the borough, access to the apartment complex will continue to be from a traffic signal at Ryders Lane opposite Stratford Place.

Arisa Urban Renewal proposes to develop the property in accordance with the borough's Affordable Housing Overlay Zone requirements.

Arisa Urban Renewal is asking for bulk variance and/or design waiver relief including for a minimum lot depth of 700 feet; where 534.6 feet exists; principal building setback from Ryders Lane where 50 feet is required and 47.73 feet is proposed; parking setbacks from the New Jersey Turnpike Service Road where 5 feet is required and 3.28 feet is proposed, and parking setbacks from other lot lines where 15 feet is required and 10.66 feet is proposed.

The Planning Board public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 4, at the Municipal Building, 39 Washington Ave.

Copies of the application and plans are on file in the Office of the Planning Board in the municipal building.

