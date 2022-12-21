ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Stark Bites: Louisville bakery closing; new restaurant set for Canal Fulton

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU4oH_0jpsRDNz00

LOUISVILLE − In the Mix Bakery, which opened at 234 E. Main St. in Louisville in April 2020, will be closing this month.

Owner Ashley Graham shared the announcement Dec. 10 on Facebook, stating, “It breaks my heart to share this news, but we will be closing our doors after Christmas. I don’t even know where to begin in thanking all of you in your continued support in my dream the past 3 years. A lot of you have became like family and have invested in my life and I love you all for that.”

“This journey has brought me so much, from the friends I’ve made to the joy of being a small part of your events and celebrations,” the post continued.

The bakery’s last day will be Dec. 23. It will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The bakery offers cookies, cupcakes and other baked goods.

Restaurant Review:'One of the most flavorful pieces of salmon I’ve ever tasted' at Willow Bistro

Fizzlestix celebrating 12 days of Christmas with gifts for everyone

PERRY TWP. – The 12 days of Christmas at Fizzlestix is happening now.

Through Dec. 24, every guest who comes into Fizzlestix will win a gift. Gifts include scratch-off tickets and options from a prize wheel.

If you can’t make it into the restaurant, Fizzlestix is also offering promotions on DoorDash, including 20% off, and additional deals on Grubhub.

Fizzlestix is at 3242 Lincoln Way E and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The menu includes a variety of appetizers, including out-of-the-ordinary items such as fried risotto, onion petals, bacon wrapped pickles and Philly steak rolls. There are 16 different burgers on the menu, plus a variety of burger dogs. Desserts and themed alcoholic beverages are also available.

For more information and to view the full menu, visit fizzlestixkitchen.com.

Stark County restaurant news:Stark Bites: New coffee truck coming to Stark County; restaurant open in Strasburg

Smoothie King opening 15 locations in Northeast Ohio, including Canton

Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie chain, is opening 15 locations in the Greater Cleveland area, including spots in Canton, Ashland, Akron, Medina and Wooster.

“We’re excited to expand our brand in the Cleveland metropolitan area. We’ve seen the demand for convenient, on-the-go meal options grow in Cleveland and surrounding suburban areas, which makes us confident in our expansion plans,” Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King Chris Bremer said in a prepared statement.

“Greater Cleveland’s suburbs are also growing faster than the country’s average, which presents a unique opportunity for our brand. We’re looking forward to growing our presence throughout Northeast Ohio with experienced operators who share our commitment to become an integral part of every health and fitness journey.”

The specific locations and planned opening dates are not yet available. The Canton location will be the second one in Stark County. There is a location at 4944 Everhard Road NW in Jackson Township.

The privately held Smoothie King is a  Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,400 locations worldwide, including Korea, Grand Cayman and Trinidad. It was founded in 1973.

For more information about the chain, visit smoothieking.com.

Restaurant Review:Stone Age Pizza in Alliance a highly recommended hidden gem

DP Jackson Steakhouse to open new restaurant, Cast Iron Bar & Grille, in Canal Fulton

DP Jackson Steakhouse, at 6823 Wales Ave. NW in Jackson Township, announced plans to open a new restaurant, Cast Iron Bar & Grille, in Canal Fulton in the spring of 2023.

Cast Iron Bar & Grille, which will be located at 2176 Locust St., is described as a “unique comfort food joint, featuring fresh made dishes,” according to the announcement from DP Jackson Steakhouse.

The new restaurant will feature burger night Mondays, Friday night fish fries, all-you-can-eat breakfast buffets on Saturdays and Sundays, music entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays and trivia nights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
CANTON, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH
whbc.com

Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

No Injures in Monday Dover Fire

A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
DOVER, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Akron

You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
PARMA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy