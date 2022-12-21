ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former Lehman school reopens as Oxford Place, welcomes senior residents

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 6 days ago
CANTON − Nancy Ivey pushed a cart to carry her belongings from the parking lot, through the rain, to her new apartment at Oxford Place.

Ivey, who grew up in Akron, lived in South Carolina for 13 years and Florida for the last eight years. She retired after being laid off from her last job and found Oxford Place when looking for an inexpensive place to live.

"I love old buildings getting refurbished," Ivey said while bringing in her last cartload Thursday. "It's really wonderful and the price, you can't beat the price, because I can't afford Florida anymore."

The first 17 residents moved into the former Lehman school at 1120 15th St. NW on Sept. 30. Shellie Hines, compliance specialist for CMS Housing, said all but 10 or fewer rooms now have been leased.

Residents must be at least 62 years old and earn no more than 80% of the area median income. One-third of the units are for people who earn 50% or less of the area median income, seven units are for people who earn 30% or less, and eight units prioritize mobility or sensory-impaired residents.

Who built Oxford Place in Canton?

The 62-unit senior housing complex was developed by a.m. Rodriguez Associates Inc. and East Akron Neighborhood Development Corp. in partnership with the city of Canton. CMS Housing manages the property.

The opening ― initially scheduled for this spring ― faced multiple challenges. The old school had been vacant for about 15 years and was "pretty much falling apart inside," Hines said. The groundbreaking occurred in April 2021, and supply chain and labor issues compounded the already extensive work.

"It definitely took longer than we expected, and it was such a huge undertaking," she said.

Victor Rodriguez, president of a.m. Rodriguez Associates, said in an email that the total cost increased from $17.8 million to $19 million.

That increase was attributed to pandemic supply chain issues and delays as well as inflation, said Christine McCarthy, vice president of development. Funding for the renovation came from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, federal and state historic tax credits, low-income housing tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, and the city of Canton.

Canton provided a $1 million loan from Issue 13 tax revenue and a $500,000 loan from federal HOME program funds. The city also approved a 15-year tax abatement on the increased value and a 30-year tax-increment financing agreement that will allow developers to redirect future property taxes back into public infrastructure around the site.

City Council approved the 30-year tax increment financing (TIF) agreement on Dec. 5. The amount the TIF collects will depend on the auditor's assessed value but is expected to be nearly $50,000 a year, according to a council memo from Economic Development Director Christopher Hardesty.

The TIF ― which won't take effect until the abatement ends in 15 years ― can be used for the repair or redesign of roadways, stormwater and flood remediation, and other eligible expenses. Payments will be made to Canton City Schools for its portion of the increased taxes throughout the agreement.

The history of Canton's Lehman School

The former school, built in 1920, now has a secure entrance for residents, a community room in the former auditorium, and a fitness room. Hines said the pet-friendly units are mostly one-bedroom but there are three two-bedroom units.

There are pull cords that alert Canton emergency services in each bedroom and bathroom, and emergency call buttons by every elevator. Hines said an apartment manager and full-time maintenance worker are on site during business hours Monday through Friday, and the maintenance worker also is on call 24/7.

Resident Bobby Brewer, who was born in Dover, said his new home is an improvement on where he was living in Canton. It seems safer, and people have been kind, even offering him a recliner.

"I love it. I really do," he said. "I love it, and the people. I made so many friends here. I probably made at least 20 friends already, and I've only been here, this is my 12th day."

Ivey, who doesn't have a vehicle yet, said the nearby bus route and brand-new amenities were part of what attracted her to the senior housing complex.

"It's prettier than what I imagined," she said. "I'm really happy."

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

Alesia Mayle-Martin
6d ago

so glad to hear it has specialty units and it is for seniors only. although I realize everyone deserves a place to live and feel safe

