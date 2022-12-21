Natick firefighters help deliver newborn boy at Mass. Pike rest stop

NATICK — Firefighter John Georges was left "choked up" after responding to a call last week at the Natick rest stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

But it was for a good reason. Georges helped deliver a baby that was born inside a car in the rest area.

"It was a great call," said Georges, a paramedic who serves as the Fire Department's EMS coordinator. "I got choked up. Doing this job, all you're dealing with is death and trauma, and every time I do a birth, you get a lump in your chest. It's like, 'Alright, baby boy, you're doing well.' It went great. Mom and dad and baby were all whisked away to Mount Auburn (Hospital in Cambridge)."

The Fire Department received a call at 4:47 p.m. last Wednesday about a woman about to give birth on the Pike. Georges said the family was driving from the Worcester area to Mount Auburn, but the baby couldn't wait.

"She was in labor, and the baby was crowning," said Georges. "The father had some medical training (he's a nursing student) and they (dispatchers) were given him instructions over the phone."

Special delivery: Franklin teen, set to graduate high school, reunites with firefighters who delivered him

When the ambulance arrived, the gate to enter the service plaza from the rear was stuck due to the cold. Georges grabbed some equipment, hopped out and ran to the car while firefighter Ryan Mooney and Lt. Ian Chamberlan remained to get the gate open.

By the time Georges got to the car, the baby was on the verge of entering the world.

"I just went over there, clamped the umbilical cord and called the father over and he was able to snip it," Georges said.

The immediate concern was the cold, so the parents, the baby and Georges sat in the car with the heat turned up high until the ambulance could get into the plaza.

"Our biggest concern was the child and keeping him warm, so he didn't get hypothermia," Georges said.Georges said he spoke to the father a day later and the family was doing well.

For Georges, this was the 31st childbirth he had assisted with during his 22-year career. He said it never gets old.

"We deal with a lot of situations where we have to see the worst," said Georges. "This is a beautiful experience."

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.