New Philadelphia, OH

Cleveland Clinic merging urgent care centers in New Philadelphia, Dover

 6 days ago
Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital are planning on merging their urgent care centers in Tuscarawas County in the spring.

Jobs will be maintained as the staff from Mercy Urgent Care, 1031 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia, will move to the Dover FirstCare location at 110 Dublin Drive, on the north end of Dover. An expansion of exam rooms at FirstCare also is planned.

Cleveland Clinic:Union Hospital has goal of 'family taking care of family,' new president says

Newcomerstown in the News:New urgent care facility opens

There are 11 employees at the Union location and nine at the Mercy location.

“Our urgent care centers are important for patients who need access to quick care for infections, allergies, and sprains and strains,” Dr. Thomas Rogers, president of Union Hospital, said in a statement. “With Union and Mercy hospitals now belonging to the same health system, merging two urgent care centers located less than a 10-minute drive apart will allow us to better and more efficiently serve the community’s needs.”

Joe Milicia, senior director of corporate communications for Cleveland Clinic Akron General, said the merger plan has been in the works for several months.

“From a business perspective, I understand the reason for the merger," said New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day. "But adding a 10-minute drive for New Philadelphia residents who need urgent care could be distressing. I hope the vacancy in the New Philadelphia facility opens the door for another medical provider to move in and restore the service.”

Mercy Urgent Care opened in the Lewis Center Regional Medical Park in 2009.

Union Hospital FirstCare moved from the Oxford Center in Dover to its present location in 2017. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Until the merger is complete, the Mercy Urgent Care will remain open as usual as New Philadelphia.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

