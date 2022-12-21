ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

DCAD Launches ‘Bare Bones’ Site For Basic Search Tools With New Service Provider, But is Consumer Info Safe?

By Candy Evans
CandysDirt.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
CandysDirt.com

Take in The Top 3 Tarrant County Ranches of 2022

In 2022, our Tarrant County Tuesday column took to the road and found a number of larger properties and ranches in various counties. These are some truly spectacular listings, and we’d like to give you another chance to ogle them before we close out the year. Waco Bend Ranch.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt.com

8 Important Stories From Dallas City Hall in 2022

A lot happened at Dallas City Hall in 2022 — some good and some that led us to shake our heads and say, “Sounds like a 2023 problem.”. We at CandysDirt.com were challenged in narrowing it down to the biggest eight stories to come out of Dallas City Hall this year.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More

Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy