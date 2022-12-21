DCAD Launches ‘Bare Bones’ Site For Basic Search Tools With New Service Provider, But is Consumer Info Safe?

Read full article on original website
Related
CandysDirt.com
Take in The Top 3 Tarrant County Ranches of 2022
In 2022, our Tarrant County Tuesday column took to the road and found a number of larger properties and ranches in various counties. These are some truly spectacular listings, and we’d like to give you another chance to ogle them before we close out the year. Waco Bend Ranch.
CandysDirt.com
2022 Was a Rollercoaster, But We’re Ready to Cover Even More of The North Texas Real Estate Market in 2023
I wish I had $100 for every time I said, “I cannot believe it’s almost Christmas,” this past week. But here we are — gifts under the tree, house decorated, Christmas dinner ready, and the North Texas real estate market has slowed to its annual holiday trickle.
CandysDirt.com
8 Important Stories From Dallas City Hall in 2022
A lot happened at Dallas City Hall in 2022 — some good and some that led us to shake our heads and say, “Sounds like a 2023 problem.”. We at CandysDirt.com were challenged in narrowing it down to the biggest eight stories to come out of Dallas City Hall this year.
CandysDirt.com
7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More
Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
Comments / 1