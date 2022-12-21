ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year

The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed

Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

DA: Man faces 30 year sentence for Lanier Co. child crimes

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of child sex crimes. Bruce Alden Baker pled guilty on Dec. 12 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and first-degree cruelty to children, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He was then sentenced to 30 years in prison.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD's RICO investigation yields a sixth arrest

The Douglas Police Department has charged another individual, 25-year-old Deonte Goolsby, in their ongoing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) investigation. The department previously arrested five other suspects in August in the case, which, according to the officials, stems from the forgery of numerous checks all over the state.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atkinson County Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Felonies

An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after admitting to charges involving methamphetamine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Quintanilla to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Over 60 defendants appear in court for arraignments

Over 60 individuals were on this month's arraignment calendar in the Superior Court of Coffee County last week, with many recently making headlines following their arrests. Among the cases, three men are facing murder charges, with the majority of the others indicted on drug offenses. The defendants on the calendar...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Felon sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for trafficking meth, possessing firearms

WAYCROSS, Ga. — An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Georgia, was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
wgxa.tv

Dodge County mourning death of high school principal

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City

Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
LUMBER CITY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say checking your car’s tires, battery and antifreeze levels before traveling in dangerously cold weather conditions, can help save your car from being damaged. Ashely Ball, owner of Ashley Automotive Repair Shop in Tifton, recommends that on Saturday morning when u go to crank...
TIFTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy