douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year
The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
wfxl.com
One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed
Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
WALB 10
DA: Man faces 30 year sentence for Lanier Co. child crimes
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of child sex crimes. Bruce Alden Baker pled guilty on Dec. 12 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and first-degree cruelty to children, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He was then sentenced to 30 years in prison.
douglasnow.com
DPD's RICO investigation yields a sixth arrest
The Douglas Police Department has charged another individual, 25-year-old Deonte Goolsby, in their ongoing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) investigation. The department previously arrested five other suspects in August in the case, which, according to the officials, stems from the forgery of numerous checks all over the state.
WALB 10
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
allongeorgia.com
Atkinson County Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Felonies
An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after admitting to charges involving methamphetamine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Quintanilla to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
valdostatoday.com
Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
douglasnow.com
Over 60 defendants appear in court for arraignments
Over 60 individuals were on this month's arraignment calendar in the Superior Court of Coffee County last week, with many recently making headlines following their arrests. Among the cases, three men are facing murder charges, with the majority of the others indicted on drug offenses. The defendants on the calendar...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man running from Coweta County deputies during traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Dramatic video shows a wanted man running from Coweta County deputies after being pulled over for speeding. Christopher Close was pulled over along Interstate 85 on Dec. 12 after Coweta County deputies say he was clocked at driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. During...
Felon sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for trafficking meth, possessing firearms
WAYCROSS, Ga. — An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Georgia, was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
Eastman couple invites public to view Christmas lights display
EASTMAN, Ga. — If it's a holiday tradition to stroll through neighborhoods looking for the best lights display, you'll want to make a trip to Dodge County. Amy Horton and Jay Attaway put this yard of festivity up year after year, and invite the public to visit since 2016.
wgxa.tv
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested after allegedly destroying interior of house, harming his grandmother
Keigan Jones of Douglas was recently arrested in connection to an incident that took place in September after his grandmother reportedly believed "the devil was in him." Jones allegedly entered the home, began destroying things, and slammed his 75-year-old grandmother to the ground in front of two juveniles. According to...
WALB 10
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie continues the Canopy of Lights for over 90 years
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Few would argue that the town of Moultrie has one of the prettiest downtowns in Georgia. But its beauty and charm go to a whole other level during the holiday season. The Canopy of Lights of a tradition here in Moultrie that dates back to 1930....
WALB 10
Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people lined up on Wednesday as Second Harvest of South Georgia held another food distribution in Valdosta. They have 6 truckloads ready to feed over 1,000 people here in South Georgia. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20,000,000...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City
Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
WALB 10
South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say checking your car’s tires, battery and antifreeze levels before traveling in dangerously cold weather conditions, can help save your car from being damaged. Ashely Ball, owner of Ashley Automotive Repair Shop in Tifton, recommends that on Saturday morning when u go to crank...
