For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient
Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
A nursing student works with a mock patient in Neumann's nursing class.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community
The Welcome Desk at the Lionville Community YMCA, one of seven branches of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine that is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging...
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected...
Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP and Medical Director at Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
West Goshen Teenager, Cancer Survivor Collects and Donates Over 2,000 Pounds of Food
Nineteen-year-old Aiden Nichols, a West Goshen resident, spearheaded this year’s drive for West Chester Food Cupboard that ended up collecting over a ton of food and personal items for its clients, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. With the help of his grandmother Elaine Nichols, the West...
Chester County Commissioners Approve Second Round of ARPA Grants
The commissioners back in September after approving the first round of ARPA grants. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved the second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients last week, at the final Commissioners’ public meeting of the year. More than $6...
Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023
Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
Chester County History Center Encourages Support for End-of-Year Campaign
Like many establishments, the Chester County History Center (CCHC) is wrapping up for the year and preparing to start fresh next month. However, CCHC is hoping to go out with a bang and it needs your help to support its end-of-year campaign. Since 1893, the CCHC has preserved the county’s...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house.
Coatesville Middle School Robotics Team Ready to Bring Cyborg Skills to State Finals
The Coatesville Middle School robotics team is taking its talent to the state finals, reports The Daily Local News. On Dec. 3, the Raiderbots-3 came out on top after competing against sixteen others. Now, the team is getting ready to compete in the bionic competition on Jan. 28 at Chestnut...
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms. Wisler Pearlstine was named a Tier 1 Philadelphia firm in two...
Chester County Boasts Many Ways to Ring in the New Year
"Mushroom drop" taking place in a previous year at Kennett Square's Midnight in the Square event. The Main Line region offers many ways to ring in the New Year, including several great options that are available right here in Chester County, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Midnight in...
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
