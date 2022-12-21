ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023

Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
