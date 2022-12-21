Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia State Police investigate Isle of Wight plane crash
Police said the pilot was approaching the runway at Franklin Municipal Airport around 8:50 p.m. when the plane crash occurred.
Victim of Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive identified: NNPD
Victim of Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive identified, according to the Newport News Police Department
One suspect identified, another sought in Friday robbery at Nelsonia Royal Farms
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:57 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Royal Farms, Nelsonia, Virginia. Later that night, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar, Oak Hall, Virginia.
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
Police dog catches man wanted for two armed robberies Dec. 23 in Accomack County
Maryland authorities have arrested a man accused in two Dec. 23 Accomack County armed robberies. Charlie Oliver Ayres, 33, of Snow Hill, Md., is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center pending extradition to Accomack County, said Accomack Sheriff Todd Wessells. An additional suspect is being sought in the...
Man who shot 3-year-old son in York Co. pleads guilty to 5 charges
Man who shot 3-year-old son in York Co. pleads guilty to felony child abuse/neglect, possession of a machine gun and more
Police looking for man after woman killed in Hampton Christmas Day homicide
Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton
Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
4 arrested on firearms, drug charges during traffic stop in Gloucester
Four people were arrested in Gloucester after a traffic stop led to the discovery of various narcotics, firearms and outstanding warrants.
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they found a woman shot to death on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Man killed in Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive: Police
Around 8:42 p.m., Newport News police say they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.
Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
19-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting on Waterfront Dr. in VB
According to police, 19-year-old Josiah Tanoah Flores was arrested by the Stafford Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
