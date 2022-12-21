ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melfa, VA

WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
NORFOLK, VA

