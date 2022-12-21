Read full article on original website
Friends Mourn Man Killed Last Week in Hit and Run on Rochester's East Side
Friends and co-workers are mourning the man who was killed last week while walking his dog on Rochester's east side. As first reported by News 10, Edgar SantaCruz and his dog died when they were hit by a car while walking at South Goodman Street and Park Avenue last Thrusday night.
Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
Manchester Man Charged for First-Degree Rape
A Manchester man is facing a first-degree rape charge. Troopers say 25-year-old Matthew Beck Junior sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in that Ontario County town. Beck is being held on $5,000 bail.
