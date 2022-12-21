Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured after shooting on Avondale Park
Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.
Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked
UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. This morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
Friends Mourn Man Killed Last Week in Hit and Run on Rochester's East Side
Friends and co-workers are mourning the man who was killed last week while walking his dog on Rochester's east side. As first reported by News 10, Edgar SantaCruz and his dog died when they were hit by a car while walking at South Goodman Street and Park Avenue last Thrusday night.
Man arrested after alleged rape in the Village of Manchester
Beck was arrested by NYSP troopers in Canandaigua and was charged with first-degree rape.
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
Driver seriously injured in I-490 rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 this afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious physical injuries.” No […]
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by pick-up truck on Lake Ave.
Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Manchester Man Charged for First-Degree Rape
A Manchester man is facing a first-degree rape charge. Troopers say 25-year-old Matthew Beck Junior sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in that Ontario County town. Beck is being held on $5,000 bail.
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
Rochester man dead after being struck by a car
A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced.
Man sentenced to 90 years-to-life in prison for murder, attempted murder
Investigators said that Spinks was hiding in the dark at the house before ambushing and fatally shooting Curry.
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
One dead and another hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning
According to police, the home was overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man was found dead inside.
