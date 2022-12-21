ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked

UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. This morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver seriously injured in I-490 rollover crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 this afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious physical injuries.” No […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Manchester Man Charged for First-Degree Rape

A Manchester man is facing a first-degree rape charge. Troopers say 25-year-old Matthew Beck Junior sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in that Ontario County town. Beck is being held on $5,000 bail.
MANCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY

