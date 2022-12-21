ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Manchester Man Charged for First-Degree Rape

A Manchester man is facing a first-degree rape charge. Troopers say 25-year-old Matthew Beck Junior sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in that Ontario County town. Beck is being held on $5,000 bail.
MANCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy