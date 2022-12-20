Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!
Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head
Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery
We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
Manhunt Launched for Giant Crocodile That Ate 1-Year-Old in Front of Father
The 11-foot crocodile dragged the boy underwater as his father fought the animal, escaping with severe bite wounds.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
ancientpages.com
Trapped 70,000-Year-Old Artifact Reveals Hidden Information About Early Humans
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This new study demonstrates how the creative use of unconventional research methods turned an unfortunate archaeological sampling event into a scientific success story. However, this scientific adventure was not a straightforward triumph. BLOCK OF SEDIMENT: Magnus Haaland taking a block section from a profile at...
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
science.org
Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage
When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
Tiger suffers agonising death after being left suspended in the air by wire trap
A tiger’s carcass was found hanging from a wire at the Panna Tiger Reserve, located in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state.Authorities found the carcass on Wednesday and told local media that the tiger was likely caught in a wire trap laid by poachers in the area.An image and video of the tiger suspended from a wire generally used in motor bikes was widely shared online and prompted anguish from wildlife lovers, shocked to learn of the tiger’s excruciating death.“We are probing the circumstances under which the tiger was killed,” Sanjeev Jha, a senior forest conservator at Panna tiger reserve, was...
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery
Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
93-million-year-old Crocodile Found With A Baby Dinosaur in its Stomach
A 93-million-old crocodile has been discovered by scientists with a young dinosaur in its belly. The reptile, which has been dubbed ‘Confractosuchus Sauroktonos’ or ‘broken crocodile dinosaur killer’ was 35% preserved, including its frightful teeth and a near-complete skull.
allthatsinteresting.com
Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame
The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III
A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
