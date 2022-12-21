Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 27th
AAR (. AIR - Free Report) : This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days. AAR Corp. Price and...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
ATN International (. ATNI - Free Report) invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Century Communities (. CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 26, 2022
JKS - Free Report) is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China.JinkoSolar is one of the largest solar panel manufacturers on the planet and it stands to benefit from the massive expansion of renewable and alternative energy in the U.S. and beyond. The solar giant’s earnings outlook for next year has soared since its Q3 release in late October. The Chinese solar firm's global module shipments doubled year-over-year in Q3. The company is also successfully boosting both its production efficiency and rolling our more efficient panels, which are both crucial to the long-term growth of the industry. JinkoSolar’s profitability improved sequentially in Q3. Analysts raced to boost their FY23 estimates following its Q3 release, which is no easy task amid the current economic environment. Investors might want to consider adding exposure to at least a few solar stocks. JinkoSolar offers investors the chance to do just that through its ADR shares which are trading at a big discount to their highs. Plus, JKS currently presents an excellent mixture of near-term and long-term growth, coupled with impressive value.
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Worth Betting on Now?
PANW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned -18.2% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?
CIEN - Free Report) CIEN - Free Report) is a leader in fiber optics through its optical networking equipment, software, and services. CIEN stock appears poised for a nice rebound in 2023. Ciena’s earnings are now projected to pop 37% in its fiscal 2023 to $2.61 per share. Fiscal 2024...
Zacks.com
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NKE - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +9.7%,...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) This Year?
ADM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
PSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
CCEP or MNST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
CCEP - Free Report) or Monster Beverage (. MNST - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) This Year?
BCBP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BCB Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock
BDORY - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
ARHS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ARHS - Free Report) and Tractor Supply (. TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing...
Zacks.com
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Staples Names
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Klabin (KLBAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (. AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.69, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into...
Zacks.com
Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
TITN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DRS - Free Report) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $13.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 25.9% gain over the past four weeks. The latest uptick in...
Comments / 0