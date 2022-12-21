Read full article on original website
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
From Nick Chubb to now, Georgia’s running back rotation rolls on, with Ohio State football up next
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prior to Ohio State football’s current golden era of quarterback and wide receiver recruiting, Georgia started stacking up rushing talent. That identity continued this season. Each member of a three-man running back committee averages right around 50 yards per game. Kenny McIntosh (709 yards, 5.2...
Can the Bengals’ offensive line hold strong without La’el Collins? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The streak is over. After playing every game this season with the same offensive line starters, the Cincinnati Bengals’ front has taken a big hit. Right tackle La’el Collins is out for the foreseeable future. That means the Bengals will put their trust in swing tackle and three-year pro Hakeem Adeniji.
J.J. Watt, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, announces he will retire after the 2022 season
One of the best defensive players in NFL history announced he will call it a career in two weeks. Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning that he has played his last NFL home game, meaning he will retire after this season. Watt has...
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Hakeem Adeniji’s new but familiar role at right tackle is ‘business as usual’ for the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Hakeem Adeniji has worn many hats throughout his short career. The Bengals’ offensive lineman as played at both right guard and both tackle positions in three seasons with Cincinnati. But Adeniji is now seeing his role expand once again after right tackle La’el Collins suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Patriots last weekend.
Deshaun Watson made some ‘really unbelievable throws’ vs. Saints and checked off the weather box: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson checked off the winter weather box Saturday despite losing 17-10 to the Saints, which bodes well for his future here. Everyone wondered if Watson would be able to flourish in the elements, especially after his Texans lost 10-7 to the Browns in a wintry conditions Nov. 15, 2020. In fact, bad weather was one reason Watson had reservations about coming to Cleveland in the first place, and it was addressed in the due diligence process.
Dome sweet dome; What’s up with Myles Garrett? Retiring Kyrie Irving’s Cavs number: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Cleveland’s football stadium and a potential dome; whether Kyrie Irving’s number should be retired by the Cavaliers; and what Donovan Mitchell can do to get back on track. Plus we answer a Hey, Terry question about Browns legendary lineman Dick Schafrath.
Patriots QB Mac Jones on low block to Eli Apple: ‘No intention to hurt anyone’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is facing discipline for a controversial play he had this past weekend. The NFL will fine Jones $11,139 for a low block he had on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to New England on Christmas Eve, according to Pro Football Talk.
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
How Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was balanced during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Which Bengals defensive players graded the highest vs. the Patriots?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals defense was sturdy during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots, holding New England scoreless in the first half. Here’s how the Bengals defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with...
Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins: How to watch live for free Christmas Day (12/25/22)
The Green Bay Packers will play against the Miami Dolphins in a Christmas Day matchup on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers).
Where does the Bengals’ current seven-game win streak rank in team history?
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are charting into historically rare territory. For only the third time in franchise history, the Bengals have won seven straight games. This comes on the heels of a 22-18 thrilling win on the road over the Patriots. What’s even more interesting is that the Bengals’ longest winning streak last season was three games before they won the AFC.
End the negativity about the Browns
It is time to end the negativity concerning the Cleveland Browns. We fans need to expect good things to happen. Many fans expect the Browns to fumble or do something stupid to lose the game. It is time to get behind a very talented team and let go of the...
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams: How to watch Christmas Day game live for free (12/25/22)
The Denver Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 18,...
