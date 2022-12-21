ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Hakeem Adeniji’s new but familiar role at right tackle is ‘business as usual’ for the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Hakeem Adeniji has worn many hats throughout his short career. The Bengals’ offensive lineman as played at both right guard and both tackle positions in three seasons with Cincinnati. But Adeniji is now seeing his role expand once again after right tackle La’el Collins suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Patriots last weekend.
Deshaun Watson made some ‘really unbelievable throws’ vs. Saints and checked off the weather box: Mary Kay Cabot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson checked off the winter weather box Saturday despite losing 17-10 to the Saints, which bodes well for his future here. Everyone wondered if Watson would be able to flourish in the elements, especially after his Texans lost 10-7 to the Browns in a wintry conditions Nov. 15, 2020. In fact, bad weather was one reason Watson had reservations about coming to Cleveland in the first place, and it was addressed in the due diligence process.
Dome sweet dome; What’s up with Myles Garrett? Retiring Kyrie Irving’s Cavs number: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Cleveland’s football stadium and a potential dome; whether Kyrie Irving’s number should be retired by the Cavaliers; and what Donovan Mitchell can do to get back on track. Plus we answer a Hey, Terry question about Browns legendary lineman Dick Schafrath.
How Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was balanced during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Where does the Bengals’ current seven-game win streak rank in team history?

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are charting into historically rare territory. For only the third time in franchise history, the Bengals have won seven straight games. This comes on the heels of a 22-18 thrilling win on the road over the Patriots. What’s even more interesting is that the Bengals’ longest winning streak last season was three games before they won the AFC.
End the negativity about the Browns

It is time to end the negativity concerning the Cleveland Browns. We fans need to expect good things to happen. Many fans expect the Browns to fumble or do something stupid to lose the game. It is time to get behind a very talented team and let go of the...
