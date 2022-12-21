Read full article on original website
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Winter Storm Warning continues; Expect rain, snow, strong winds, rapidly dropping temperatures
Montgomery, Clark, Darke, and Preble Counties are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 5 p.m. Friday for all counties in the Miami Valley plus Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect at 1 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m....
Cincinnati officials prepare for dangerous road conditions as winter storm nears
Cincinnati officials are making preparations ahead of the dangerous winter storm set to move through Cincinnati. Watch the full press conference in the video player above. Jarrod Bolden, Department of Public Services Traffic and Road Operations Division Superintendent, said they plan to have 115 plow drivers out on the roads starting at 7 p.m.
Storm Before Christmas: When the weather will turn wintry, impact Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the Cincinnati area starting Thursday evening. Timing on the arctic front and changeover to snow is speeding up. Here's the latest on what to expect and when. A few rain showers start Thursday as a brief...
Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory
Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Cincinnati officials issue warning for driving conditions due to winter weather
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has implemented its' Inclement Weather Accident reporting procedure late Thursday night. According CPD Captain Norris, accidents involving vehicles that are able to be driven and no one is injured are to exchange information and travel to the nearest police district for reporting. Police...
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
Snow Emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Auglaize, Montgomery, Mercer, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Logan, and Darke Counties are under a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar.
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
Level 2 Snow Emergency issued
UPDATE: EATON — Effective at 5:30 a.m., Sheriff Mike Simpson increased the snow emergency to LEVEL 2 for Preble County. A level two snow emergency means that roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways.
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
State and local officials warning on slippery roads, sub-freezing temperatures
A deep chill arrives Thursday night across Ohio, along with snow and windy conditions. Ohio Department of tlTransportation spokesperson Brooke Ebersole says as the temperatures drop, and the rain turns to snow, the roads will become dangerous. "We are anticipating those temperatures to really take a stark nosedive Thursday night...
Winter storm warning: How much snow is expected across Cincinnati?
A major winter storm is set to bring significant impacts across the Cincinnati area Thursday into Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. The storm will bring accumulating snow to the area, but the major impact isn't necessarily how much snow, but how it's falling. Snowfall amounts...
Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
Timing for wintry mess in Cincinnati moved up; expect bitter cold, high winds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Before a potent weathermaker moves in on Thursday there's one more day of dry and mild weather. Temperatures get into the mid 40s on Wednesday before clouds thicken. Winter officially begins at 4:48 p.m. and it's going to get off to a very wintry start. Rain showers...
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
