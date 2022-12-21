Read full article on original website
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool shirt numbers available to £37m star
Assessing the shirt number that Cody Gakpo could wear for Liverpool.
Premier League defenders with the most assists
The ten defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.
FPL Gameweek 17: Best defenders for return of Premier League
The best defenders to consider for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 17, including Kieran Trippier, Joao Cancelo and more.
A brief history of Liverpool beating Manchester United to signings
A look back at some of the times Liverpool beat Manchester United to signings in the transfer market.
Inter trying to beat Premier League clubs to Marcus Thuram
Inter are readying an offer for French international Marcus Thuram as they look to persuade him to move to Serie A in 2023, 90min understands. Thuram is out-of-
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future & Lionel Messi 'dream'
Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future at Barcelona and desire to play with Lionel Messi.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting Xi for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Chelsea Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Midseason review for Chelsea Women in 2022/23, including best signing, best moment and standout performer.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
David Moyes addresses 'big fight' to keep hold of West Ham star
West Ham United manager David Moyes admits he has a 'big fight' on his hands to hold onto Declan Rice.
Manchester United fans react to missing out on Cody Gakpo
The best tweets as Manchester United miss out on the signing of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Salah strikes in Reds win
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic helped Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Tottenham's major stumbling block continues to be themselves
Tottenham's continual inability to build leads from the start of games is going to cost them, and their 2-2 draw at Brentford is proof.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Chelsea in talks with Josko Gvardiol alternative as Leipzig negotiations slow
Chelsea are in talks with Monaco over Benoit Badiashile after their pursuit of Josko Gvardiol slowed down.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Tottenham's transfer priorities - ranked
Tottenham's priorities in the upcoming transfer window - including contract decisions on Antonio Conte and Harry Kane - ranked by importance.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's bargain release clause; Man City eye White
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Ben White, Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
