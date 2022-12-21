Read full article on original website
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet with $36,000 State Grant
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
Chance Encounter in Lower Gwynedd Leads Comcast Tech to His Late Father’s High School Coach
Tyler Vanderslice (left) and former Upper Dublin High School football coach John Pavlick.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A routine service job in a Lower Gwynedd apartment for an older couple led Comcast technician Tyler Vanderslice back to his late father and his high school football coach, writes Rita Giordano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Gwynedd Mercy University Student Featured on Good Morning America for Disability Advocacy
Gwynedd Mercy University Integrated Studies student Sebastian DeSimone was featured on Good Morning America 3 for his role in ensuring students with intellectual disabilities nationwide can compete in Division III athletics.
New Barnes Foundation Documentary a Cautionary Tale for Philanthropists Intent on Leaving Legacies
A new documentary about the Barnes Foundation, originally located in Lower Merion, is a cautionary tale for philanthropists who want to leave a legacy after they die. David Fletcher explained in his story for Philanthropy Daily.
New York Times: To Reach Gen-Z Voters, Philadelphia-based Social Media Director Moved Fetterman’s Message to TikTok
Former John Fetterman campaign social media producer and Fishtown resident Annie Wu Henry knew exactly how to help the Senator-elect reach Generation Z, writes Judith Newman for The New York Times.
