This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Vestal Trailside Inn Manager says New Business Will Open
People who have been awaiting the debut of a restaurant and boutique hotel at the historic Drovers Inn building in Vestal have been wondering when it will open. Trailside Inn LLC acquired the old Drovers Inn on Pumphouse Road in March 2021 for $399,000. Town of Union resident Jeannie Post...
Your Favorite Christmas Toy When You Were A Kid
Christmas is over. The music has stopped. At least until next October when holiday music will be once again playing wherever you go. I hope you had a nice Christmas and Santa brought you everything you asked for. I still haven't received that drum set I've been wishing for since I was a kid. Maybe my wish got lost somewhere between Binghamton and the North Pole.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Set To Open New Location in Vestal
Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop known for its top-quality meats, cheeses, and freshly baked bread will soon be expanding its brand into Vestal with not one, but two locations. Jersey Mike’s Subs got its start in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and today, the business operates more than 2,000 locations including the Southern Tier’s first Jersey Mike’s location on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Equipment Removed From Former Binghamton Crowley Milk Plant
After years of inactivity, workers once again are busy at the old Crowley milk processing facility on Binghamton's South Side. Since late November, equipment has been removed from the sprawling building and trucked away from the site. A glimpse inside the first floor of the former Crowley milk plant on...
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Take A Break And Enjoy Free Live And Local Holiday Entertainment
With the holiday season coming down to a few days left, for some of us (including me), it just gets busier. Primarily, it's getting out and shopping, since I tend to wait until the last minute. Sometimes that's a good thing when I can find great deals during the week...
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas
Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
Winter Roars Into Binghamton Region with Snow, Rain and Wind
The first full day of winter brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the Twin Tiers with periods of heavy snow followed by wind-driven rain. The National Weather Service office at the Greater Binghamton Airport issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory was posted for late...
New Vestal Fire Station Being Built Next to Kohl’s, Target Stores
Workers are busy constructing a new fire station next to a busy shopping center in Vestal. The building will be located just south of the Kohl's department store in the Parkway Plaza. The site is east of the PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale and Target stores. A former American...
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
When Do You Take Down Your Christmas Tree And Lights?
If my memory served me correctly, when I was young, we would cut down a Christmas tree and decorate it about 2 to 3 weeks before December 25th. And we would take it down either on New Year's Day or a day or so before or after. By that time,...
