The Independent

Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal

The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
