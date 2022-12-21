Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m. at Scipio Elementary School. JENNINGS/BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.— In partnership with American Structurepoint Inc., the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, January 10, for a roadway improvement project along S.R. 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties. The meeting will be held at Scipio Elementary School (6320 S.R. 7, Scipio, IN), and will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, view displays, ask questions, and provide comments to the project team.

