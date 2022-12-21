ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

JackieB
6d ago

How does Madison sustain these stores? we hardly sustain the ones we already have. We lost JCPenny and we already have an entire shopping center sitting empty across the highway from Walmart.

953wiki.com

LAST CHANCE TO MAKE A 2022 DONATION!

If you'd like to drop off a donation, our office is open this week (Tuesday - Friday) from 8am to 5pm and by appointment on Saturday, December 31. If you'd like to schedule a time to meet with Bill Barnes, just reply to this email or call him at 812-801-3172!
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

INDOT to hold public meeting for improvements on S.R. 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m. at Scipio Elementary School. JENNINGS/BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.— In partnership with American Structurepoint Inc., the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, January 10, for a roadway improvement project along S.R. 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties. The meeting will be held at Scipio Elementary School (6320 S.R. 7, Scipio, IN), and will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, view displays, ask questions, and provide comments to the project team.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount

Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON POLICE OFFICER LOSES HOME TO CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE

FIRE CREWS FROM KENT, HANOVER, DEPUTY AND MADISON TOWNSHIP BATTLED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE OF A MADISON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM WATTERSON AT HIS HOME ON 900 WEST NEAR KENT. BOTH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EXIT THE HOME BUT THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS INCLUDING...
MADISON, IN
WLWT 5

Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

