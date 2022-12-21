Read full article on original website
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans.
MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000
Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public and...
New Wellness Center at MCCC’s Pottstown Campus Provides Students with Vital Essentials They Need to Succeed
The Student Support Programs Room on Montgomery County Community College's Pottstown Campus. Earlier this month, Montgomery County Community College opened a new Wellness Center at its Pottstown Campus to provide students with a variety of holistic support services that can help them succeed academically and personally, according to a staff report from The Reporter Online.
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director position. The Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director oversees all aspects of the Upward Bound Student Success Initiative, while providing visionary leadership and management at both campuses and at offsite educational locations. This position...
Gwynedd Mercy University Student Featured on Good Morning America for Disability Advocacy
Gwynedd Mercy University Integrated Studies student Sebastian DeSimone was featured on Good Morning America 3 for his role in ensuring students with intellectual disabilities nationwide can compete in Division III athletics. “I wanted to join the team at Gwynedd because I wanted to keep on running and see where it...
Montco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
Manor College Alumni Featured in School’s Spotlight Series
Manor College alumni Mark Colville (‘14) shared his experience in the Manor College Spotlight Series. Colville studied Liberal Arts during his time as a student and also played on the soccer team. On his first day, Mark already felt like he fit in. “It was just one of those...
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches
Like their counterparts across the Phila. region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
Norristown State Hospital, Back in the Hands of Norristown, Has Chance to ‘Change the Narrative’
A recent, onsite event at the former Norristown State Hospital grounds included state and local officials heralding the oncoming redevelopment, even as details continue to evolve. Jim Melwert reported the latest discussions on area social services for KYW Newsradio. Property ownership recently shifted from the state back to Norristown borough,...
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms. Wisler Pearlstine was named a Tier 1 Philadelphia firm in two...
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet with $36,000 State Grant
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
VFTCB Opens Registration for 17th Annual In-Person and Virtual Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run
Onsite Rev Run participants prepare for their 5-mile run, joined by virtual competitors across the globe. The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run registration is now open, and runners and walkers all over the world are invited to participate. Organized by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), event options...
Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag
1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design.Photo byChristie's International Real Estate at The Philadelphia Business Journal. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked the backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pottstown Paralympic Hopeful on 2024 Paris Games: ‘Locked In and Ready to Go’
Marvin Pearson, a blind-deaf runner from Pottstown, is training for the 100-meter dash in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. TaRhonda Thomas, 6abc, profiled the current regimen — and upbeat attitude — he expects will get him there. Pearson started losing his sight in the second grade when...
Final Approval Granted to Develop Long-Vacant Site of Former Catholic School in Norristown
Norristown Municipal Council has granted final approval for large-scale development at the site of the former Kennedy-Kenrick Catholic High School, writes Rachel Ravina for The Times Herald. Developer Sarah Peck aims to break ground on the 325-unit, multifamily residential complex, spread across 14.5 acres, in the spring. “This corner is...
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
Philadelphia Business Journal Names King of Prussia District’s Eric Goldstein a 2022 Most-Admired CEO
Eric Goldstein, President and CEO of the King of Prussia District, has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 list of most-admired CEOs. Lisa Dukart reported the honor. The publication recognized individuals from Greater Philadelphia businesses, noting their agility and ingenuity in providing ongoing leadership. The industries they represent...
