ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000

Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

New Wellness Center at MCCC’s Pottstown Campus Provides Students with Vital Essentials They Need to Succeed

The Student Support Programs Room on Montgomery County Community College's Pottstown Campus. Earlier this month, Montgomery County Community College opened a new Wellness Center at its Pottstown Campus to provide students with a variety of holistic support services that can help them succeed academically and personally, according to a staff report from The Reporter Online.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director position. The Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director oversees all aspects of the Upward Bound Student Success Initiative, while providing visionary leadership and management at both campuses and at offsite educational locations. This position...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
MEADOWBROOK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches

Like their counterparts across the Phila. region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet with $36,000 State Grant

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag

1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design.Photo byChristie's International Real Estate at The Philadelphia Business Journal. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked the backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
GLADWYNE, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory

Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia Business Journal Names King of Prussia District’s Eric Goldstein a 2022 Most-Admired CEO

Eric Goldstein, President and CEO of the King of Prussia District, has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 list of most-admired CEOs. Lisa Dukart reported the honor. The publication recognized individuals from Greater Philadelphia businesses, noting their agility and ingenuity in providing ongoing leadership. The industries they represent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy