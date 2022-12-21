ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000

Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches

Like their counterparts across the Phila. region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director position. The Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director oversees all aspects of the Upward Bound Student Success Initiative, while providing visionary leadership and management at both campuses and at offsite educational locations.
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings

Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan

Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory

Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
