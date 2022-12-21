Read full article on original website
MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000
Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans.
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches
Like their counterparts across the Phila. region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
Philadelphia Ballet Bringing in More Diversified Audience Through ‘Daddy and Me’ Program
Philadelphia Ballet trustee and father Lloyd Freeman is promoting diversity and sharing one of his favorite shows, the Nutcracker, with other families through the “Daddy and Me” program.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public and...
‘Young’ Auld Lang Syne: Montgomery County Sites Hold Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events
Dec. 31, with its late-night timeline and adult-beverage element, seems generally pitched at adults. But Montgomery County’s welcome to 2023 includes several events designed to create a family-friendly New Year’s Eve. Michelle Reese sifted through the confetti to include three in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christmas House, King of...
Norristown State Hospital, Back in the Hands of Norristown, Has Chance to ‘Change the Narrative’
A recent, onsite event at the former Norristown State Hospital grounds included state and local officials heralding the oncoming redevelopment, even as details continue to evolve. Jim Melwert reported the latest discussions on area social services for KYW Newsradio. Property ownership recently shifted from the state back to Norristown borough,...
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director position. The Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director oversees all aspects of the Upward Bound Student Success Initiative, while providing visionary leadership and management at both campuses and at offsite educational locations.
VFTCB Opens Registration for 17th Annual In-Person and Virtual Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run
Onsite Rev Run participants prepare for their 5-mile run, joined by virtual competitors across the globe. The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run registration is now open, and runners and walkers all over the world are invited to participate. Organized by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), event options...
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Manor College Alumni Featured in School’s Spotlight Series
Manor College alumni Mark Colville (‘14) shared his experience in the Manor College Spotlight Series. Colville studied Liberal Arts during his time as a student and also played on the soccer team.
Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings
Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery.Photo byKiki Vodka at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Final Approval Granted to Develop Long-Vacant Site of Former Catholic School in Norristown
Norristown Municipal Council has granted final approval for large-scale development at the site of the former Kennedy-Kenrick Catholic High School, writes Rachel Ravina for The Times Herald. Developer Sarah Peck aims to break ground on the 325-unit, multifamily residential complex, spread across 14.5 acres, in the spring. “This corner is...
New Barnes Foundation Documentary a Cautionary Tale for Philanthropists Intent on Leaving Legacies
A new documentary about the Barnes Foundation, originally located in Lower Merion, is a cautionary tale for philanthropists who want to leave a legacy after they die. David Fletcher explained in his story for Philanthropy Daily.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hatboro Split-Level with Colorful Accents
The exterior of the split-level home at 2320 Pioneer Road, Hatboro, features plenty of interesting rock work whose architectural design is appealing but whose color palette is understandably earth-toned. The visual orientation toward browns and grays from the street view and that carries into the living room is immediately countered,...
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan
Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pottstown Paralympic Hopeful on 2024 Paris Games: ‘Locked In and Ready to Go’
Marvin Pearson, a blind-deaf runner from Pottstown, is training for the 100-meter dash in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. TaRhonda Thomas, 6abc, profiled the current regimen — and upbeat attitude — he expects will get him there. Pearson started losing his sight in the second grade when...
Norristown Garden Club Decks the Halls of 1890s Victorian Stone Mansion in Ambler
The music room at an Ambler Victorian decorated for the holidays by the Norristown Garden Club. Members of the Norristown Garden Club brought the natural colors of the holiday season to its decoration of an 1890s Victorian mansion in Ambler. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sally A. Downey covered the beautification project and its stunning result.
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
