Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Offense

In the first year of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has largely been inept

The identity of the Pittsburgh Steelers has often been rooted in their championship level defenses, but they've often featured good offenses to go with that.

This Steelers team is not that, as their offense ranks a lowly 27th in points per game.

Much of their struggles can be traced to the quarterback position, which has been traded back and forth between rookie Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

The duo have combined for eight passing touchdowns while throwing a total of 13 interceptions.

Consistency just hasn't been there for either, and they aren't helped by an offensive line that has gradually declined over the last few years.

As a result, the Steelers have been rather mediocre running the ball, with running back Najee Harris having to rely more on volume rather than efficiency to find success.

Harris does come with a first-round pedigree, though, and wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freiermuth all have the talent to be difference makers.

What they can't help is being in a scheme that doesn't generate explosive plays or working with an underdeveloped quarterback.

Even so, the Las Vegas Raiders defense hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt in thinking they have the advantage heading into Sunday.

Pickens in particular has shown the ability to make spectacular catches, and the Raiders can't be caught sleeping like they so often have in the second-halves of games this season.

