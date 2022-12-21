Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu have been named college football’s comeback players of the year. Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury. With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and heads into the postseason leading the nation with 363 yards passing per game. Ibrahim returned from an Achilles tendon injury last season to lead the Big Ten in rushing. Latu suffered a neck injury that threatened to end his career at Washington. He transferred to UCLA and led the Bruins with 9 1/2 sacks this season.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans. Sanders has been busy gathering his staff since being hired by the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. His budget was $5 million for assistant coaches, which was a substantive bump over the allocation afforded to former coach Karl Dorrell for assistants. Among the additions to Sanders’ staff the school announced Tuesday was Charles Kelly as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Sean Lewis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 and No. 5 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Montana State 85-64. The Wildcats earned a hard-fought win over No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday and faced another fight against the scrappy Bobcats. Arizona pulled it out by wearing down Montana State and hitting 10 of 25 3-pointers for its 26th straight home win. Oumar Ballo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wildcats scored 20 points off Montana State’s 20 turnovers. Jubrile Belo had 18 points and RaeQuan Battle added 17 for the Bobcats.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists, freshman Talana Lepolo scored a season-best 17 and No. 2 Stanford beat 21st-ranked Creighton 72-59 for its seventh straight victory. Cameron Brink added 14 points and 16 rebounds in the final non-conference game for the Cardinal ahead of their Pac-12 opener at Maples Pavilion on Friday against rival California. Lauren Jensen scored 18 points to lead cold-shooting Creighton, held to 36% from the field in the first meeting between the programs.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational. The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon. Oregon, which had made only 3 of 11 3-pointers through three quarters, hit three in a row to take a 70-69 lead in the fourth quarter. Oregon did not give up the lead and a 3-pointer by Ahlise Hurst gave the Ducks a 77-71 lead just inside three minutes. Arkansas cut it to two but yet another 3-pointer, this one by Chance Gray, gave the Ducks an 80-75 lead with a minute to go.

UNDATED (AP) — Charisma Osborne and Gabriela Jaquez combined for 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 11 UCLA cruised past Fresno State 82-48. Osborne had 16 points and Jaquez 15. Kiki Rice added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Bruins. UCLA made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, shot 62% in the second half and finished 35 of 64 (55%) for the game. Yanina Todorova scored 13 points for the Bulldogs and Imani Lacy added 12. Fresno State shot 36%, but was better from distance at 39% (7 of 18), was outrebounded 35-22 and had 23 turnovers.

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State. The Utes were never challenged after they scored the final 14 points of the first quarter to lead 23-11. Pili, third in the nation in shooting at 70% was just 6 of 13 but was 8 of 8 from the foul line. Utah shot 55% in the first half (16 of 29) for a 47-25 lead and 34% (12 of 35) to finish at 44%. Utah is the top shooting team in the nation at 53.2%. The Utes were 25 of 28 at the foul line. Daryn Hickok led the Wildcats (4-8) with 12 points.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tad Boyle has a chance to become Colorado’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a victory Wednesday over Southern Utah. Boyle has compiled a 261-160 record in 13 seasons with the Buffaloes. He's currently tied with Sox Walseth, the Colorado coach whose name is on the court. Boyle has guided the Buffaloes to nine of their 13 20-win seasons in team history. It's been a winding path to the coaching ranks for Boyle after starting out as a investment advisor following his playing days at the University of Kansas.