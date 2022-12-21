ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

China accused of fresh territorial grab in South China Sea

By Philip J. Heijmans - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 6 days ago

China is building up several unoccupied land features in the South China Sea, according to Western officials, an unprecedented move they said was part of Beijing’s long-running effort to strengthen claims to disputed territory in a region critical to global trade.

While China has previously built out disputed reefs, islands and land formations in the area that it had long controlled — and militarized them with ports, runways and other infrastructure — the officials presented images of what they called the first known instances of a nation doing so on territory it doesn’t already occupy. They warned that Beijing’s latest construction activity indicates an attempt to advance a new status quo, even though it’s too early to know whether China would seek to militarize them.

Fishing fleets that operate as de facto maritime militias under the control of authorities in Beijing have carried out construction activities at four unoccupied features in the Spratly Islands over the past decade, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified to discuss sensitive information. Some sand bars and other formations in the area expanded more than 10 times in size in recent years, they said.

Satellite photos shared with Bloomberg News depicted what they said was a Chinese maritime vessel offloading an amphibious hydraulic excavator used in land reclamation projects at Eldad Reef in the northern Spratlys in 2014. New land formations have since appeared above water over the past year, according to the officials, who said that images showed large holes, debris piles and excavator tracks at a site that used to be only partially exposed at high tide.

They said similar activities have also taken place at Lankiam Cay, known as Panata Island in the Philippines, where a feature had been reinforced with a new perimeter wall over the course of just a couple of months last year. Other images they presented showed physical changes at both Whitsun Reef and Sandy Cay, where previously submerged features now sit permanently above the high-tide line.

Asked to respond to the claims, China’s Foreign Ministry in Beijing said: “The relevant report is purely made out of thin air.”

China asserts rights to more than 80% of the South China Sea based on a 1947 map showing vague markings that have since become known as the “nine-dash line.” It has previously said it has the sovereign right to build upon its own territory.

Tensions between China and other claimants in the South China Sea — the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei — have been rising for years as Beijing invested more in naval and coast guard ships to enforce its claims. The Spratly Islands, historically tiny and uninhabited, have taken on greater geopolitical significance given they straddle one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and could have military significance, particularly if tensions over Taiwan trigger a regional war.

China’s actions have prompted other nations in the region to step up defense spending and also undertake reclamation work. Vietnam expanded dredging and landfill work at several of Spratly outposts this year, according to a report this month by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

The Philippines this month protested Chinese vessels swarming two reefs nearby Reed Bank, a disputed area where both nations have discussed a possible joint oil and gas exploration plan. Last year, the Philippines also amassed vessels at Whitsun Reef, located about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of the nation, after more than 200 Chinese militia ships were spotted in a similar swarming maneuver.

Long before the recent surge in tensions, Beijing signed a non-binding “declaration of conduct” with Southeast Asian nations in 2002 that called on parties to refrain from “inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays and other features.”

In 2016, a United Nations-backed international tribunal ruled in a case brought by the Philippines that China’s claims had no legal basis. China dismissed the ruling, saying the tribunal had no jurisdiction, and continued to send thousands of “fishing” ships to disputed land features.

The U.S. has repeatedly criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea, and sought to challenge its territorial claims with so-called freedom of navigation operations.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this month the US is building a more lethal force posture in the Indo-Pacific as part of efforts to make sure China doesn’t dominate the region.

China is “the only country with both the will and, increasingly, the power to reshape its region and the international order to suit its authoritarian preferences,” he said on Dec. 3. “So let me be clear — we’re not going to let that happen.”

-------

(Bloomberg News writers Zibang Xiao and Philip Glamann contributed to this report.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

China holds biggest military drill near Taiwan since Pelosi trip

China sent 71 warplanes near Taiwan as a part of its biggest display of military might since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the democratically run island, with Taipei accusing Beijing of “military intimidation.” The Ministry of Defense in Taipei said the flights included 47 Chinese military aircraft that crossed either the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest air-defense identification zone in a 24-hour period to 6 a.m. Monday. China also sent seven naval vessels near the island, it said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. That is down from as much as three weeks in the past. The scrapping of the quarantine requirement is...
Leader Telegram

China stops releasing daily COVID data as accuracy questioned

China’s National Health Commission will stop publishing daily COVID-19 case numbers, after the accuracy of its data was questioned as millions were infected nationwide and the official tally remained strikingly low. The commission didn’t provide a reason for the change in policy in a statement on Sunday, but said that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release COVID-related information for studies and reference. Some Chinese cities have...
Leader Telegram

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China...
Leader Telegram

China stages military drill around Taiwan, cites US ‘provocations’

China’s military said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations” from Taiwan and the U.S., after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island. The People’s Liberation Army staged combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan on Sunday, according to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command. The military will take “all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said. China’s defense ministry has blasted the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes up to $10 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan, for playing up the China threat and interfering in its internal affairs. Chinese military officials urged the U.S. to abandon a zero-sum mindset and respect China’s core interests and major concerns. ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Leader Telegram

Taiwan extends mandatory military service amid China tension

Taiwan announced it is extending its compulsory military service to one year from the current four months, a signal to Beijing and Washington it is serious about defending itself. President Tsai Ing-wen said at a press briefing Tuesday in Taipei that the change coming in 2024 was necessary to ensure international support and that China’s expansionism threatened regional stability. “This was an extremely difficult decision, but it is unavoidable for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Chinese public shows mixed emotions about 'COVID-zero' ending

China’s public has mixed emotions about "COVID-zero" coming to a sudden end, with some people expressing relief and planning their first trips abroad in three years while others worry about the spread of infections. “We have lost far too much in these few years with the pandemic,” one person wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo, where the government’s plan to stop subjecting inbound travelers to quarantine from Jan. 8 was a top trending topic on Tuesday. ...
Leader Telegram

China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects. “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat...
Leader Telegram

Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, starting Jan. 8. They will still need a negative virus test within 48 hours of their departure and to wear masks on their flights. ...
Leader Telegram

South Korea deploys jets after North Korea sends drones across border

South Korea suspended some commercial flights and scrambled military assets to shoot at drones from North Korea that crossed their heavily armed border Monday. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military detected multiple “unidentified objects” in the country’s airspace presumed to be unmanned aerial vehicles crossing the border from 10:25 a.m. in Gyeonggi province, which encircles Seoul. It dispatched fighter jets and military helicopters that fired warning shots...
Leader Telegram

Brazil to boost security for Lula inauguration after bomb threat

Brazil will reevaluate the procedures for President elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration after an explosive near capital Brasilia’s international airport was disarmed Saturday, the country’s incoming justice minister said. Flavio Dino wrote in his official Twitter account Sunday that all procedures in the inauguration, set for Jan. 1, “will be reassessed, with a view to strengthen security.” “President Lula’s inauguration will take place in peace,” the future justice...
Leader Telegram

Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country, in the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. A court in Minsk convicted the two on charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia, a...
Leader Telegram

Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue

ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work. Her absence was an immediate red flag for family and colleagues. Díaz loved her work and was diligent about showing up. Friends and relatives, aware of the alarming frequency with which women disappear here, papered their city of Ecatepec...
Leader Telegram

After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president. None of those outcomes came to pass. And his Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement. Bolsonaro's oft-cited motto is “God, Family, Country,” and as president...
Leader Telegram

Aid groups stop operations in Afghanistan as Taliban ban women NGO staff

Several aid groups are suspending operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban imposed a new ban on women working in non-governmental organizations, potentially disrupting humanitarian assistance to millions during the harsh winter months. “If we are not allowed to employ women, we are not able to deliver to those in need,” said the International Rescue Committee, one of Afghanistan’s largest aid organizations. “Therefore, the IRC is currently suspending our services in Afghanistan.” ...
Leader Telegram

The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator, around the time of the anniversary of Russia's war. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. last week, and he revealed that the U.S. government has made a special plan...
Leader Telegram

3 die in new drone attack on Russian strategic bomber base

Three servicemen were killed during a Ukrainian drone attack at a military air base in southern Russia that hosts strategic bombers, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Monday. The military personnel died from falling wreckage when Russian air defenses shot down the drone, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing the ministry. No aircraft were damaged, it said. It’s the second time the Engels base in the Saratov region has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women on their workforces. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier,...
Leader Telegram

Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who had his own passport briefly confiscated after returning to the country earlier this year, said his wife and daughter departed from the capital, Tehran, legally before the flight made an unannounced stop on Kish Island in the Persian...
Leader Telegram

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy