Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Tiny pocket-sized 3-in-1 Outdoor Pump and Lantern may just be the most essential outdoor accessory ever
It can inflate beach balls and air mattresses, it can vacuum-pack clothes, and it can even illuminate spaces. That combination of features may sound odd at first, but the FLEXTAIL Tiny Pump 2X is more handy than you think. Designed to be a travel EDC that you should never leave home without, this tiny palm-sized gadget inflates, deflates, and illuminates. It also comes with a magnetic surface that lets you mount it on surfaces like the underside of the hood of your car – a feature that’s really convenient when you’re using FLEXTAIL’s lamp.
The New Solo Sustainable Luggage Collection Makes Travel Affordably Eco-Friendly
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We love travel at SPY, but it’s no secret that air travel has a negative impact on the environment. We’re always striving to find products that can fight climate change, even if it’s a small impact, and that’s why we’re excited that the SPY Award-winning accessories brand, Solo, just unveiled a new collection of sustainably-minded luggage. The new Solo sustainable luggage collection features both soft and hard-sided options. Solo’s new hard-sided roller is made from ABS plastic collected from recycled household appliances...
The 15 Best AirTag Wallets to Keep All Your Essentials in Check
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The AirTag is an invention that very well could have been made personally for me. Why? I have a special skill for misplacing things. Umbrellas and scarves in Ubers, keys (usually in my apartment), passports (one escaped en-route from Bali to Brooklyn; another broke free on a New York subway and, miraculously, made it back), luggage (though, I can’t claim credit for this one): The options are vast and the opportunities seemingly endless. When Apple’s AirTags were released, it...
yankodesign.com
This modular handbag lets you mix and match parts to your needs and tastes
When we go on the hunt for bags, most of the time, we only find designs that have already been decided right from the start. Most often, they also come in a single piece, though some larger travel bags can split into different parts of different sizes. This practice of having fixed designs is more for practical purposes and efficiency since it’s easier to mass-produce objects with simpler designs. Very few bags allow you to personalize them aside from sticking pins or hanging accessories, but nothing that lets you change colors or even parts easily. This rather odd-looking handbag, however, tries to take the path less traveled to offer people some freedom to change the way the bag looks or even functions while still looking stylish and elegant regardless of the combination.
Women's Health
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Nordstrom Rack’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has Winter Coats for Up to 80% Off
We found the best 14 styles under $100.
denver7.com
3-Wick Candles Are Just $9.95 at Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day is officially here, and that...
Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
We Tested the Best-Selling Bath Towels at Every Price Point for Months—These Are Our Absolute Favorites
Almost any bath towel will do the job, but the best bath towels are absorbent, soft to the touch, and dry quickly, which makes all the difference between a routine and luxurious shower experience. Bath towels come in different materials, weights, and styles—and browsing through the various options online can be challenging.
What Is The Best Way To Store Your Shoes? – House Digest Survey
Different shoe storage methods can produce profoundly different results. We surveyed people to find out which storage solution they prefer for their homes.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Gear Patrol
How to Clean and Maintain a Pocket Knife
Pocket knives, like quality leather boots and cast iron pans, possess inherent longevity. That goes for cheap knives too — even a $15 folder purchased at a hardware store can become a multi-generational hand-me-down, but only if it’s properly cared for. Neglect a blade for too long, and it’ll be vulnerable to rust, and possibly fail when needed most.
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale just dropped—save an extra 25% on Free People, Zella, Nike and more
Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale this week for huge savings on men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and home décor. Save an extra 25% now.
Gear Patrol
The Best New Knives and EDC Gear of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. "Use the right tool for the job." A staple of common sense phrases, it seems our favorite knife and EDC manufacturers took it to heart this year: 2022 was a treasure trove of new and updated knives and tools, meant to address any situation where a pocket knife, carabiner or multi-tool was needed. Quality materials, responsible. manufacturing and respect for both past and future defined the knives, EDC gear and accessories of 2022.
Elite Daily
Target's December 2022 "Clearance Run" Sale Is A Post-Holiday Dream
The holidays might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the presents have to stop. There’s still some time to get yourself to all the gifts on your wishlist that didn’t make it under the tree, thanks to Target’s after-holiday blowout event. With up to 50% markdowns on thousands of home essentials, clothing staples, stunning jewelry, and more, Target’s December 2022 Clearance Run sale is a post-holiday dream.
Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20
Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
Gear Patrol
The Most Exciting Pieces of Furniture That Came Out in 2022
In 2022, we saw a lot of interesting developments in the furniture industry. Some of it was expected. Sustainability continued to drive innovation — no surprise there — and reissues of vintage classics remain hot. But one thing we weren't expecting was the abundance of brands crossing into new territory. Herman Miller designing its first original gaming chair? Parachute making sofas and coffee tables? Ian Callum designing a...modernized Eames Lounge Chair?
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
Gear Patrol
The Best New Boots, Sneakers and Shoes of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. This year, the footwear industry felt chaotic: new designers made their debuts at legacy brands; storied brands introduced new silhouettes; behemoths embraced the past; unexpected duos dropped must-have collabs. A lot happened, and it's visually represented in the below boots, sneakers and shoes — from playful twists on staples to potential new ones, these were the most noteworthy releases of the year.
travelnoire.com
Buy & Save: Travel Toiletry Bags That Keep You Organized
Toiletry bags have come a long way since the early days of a single, lonely zippered pouch to stuff all your grooming items. If you’re looking for an upgrade, the Travel Noire team has our top picks which include multiple pockets and pouches, waterproof material and even bags with removable drawers! Give your personal items a brand new home for your 2023 trips with these travel toiletry bags.
Comments / 0