Read full article on original website
Related
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool shirt numbers available to £37m star
Assessing the shirt number that Cody Gakpo could wear for Liverpool.
Chelsea still miss killer instincts but at least have a blueprint for second half of season
Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday and while they performed well for the most part, their inability to completely kill the game off will be the biggest worry moving forward.
Chelsea Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Midseason review for Chelsea Women in 2022/23, including best signing, best moment and standout performer.
Premier League defenders with the most assists
The ten defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.
FPL Gameweek 17: Best fixtures to target
The best fixtures to target when Fantasy Premier League returns in Gameweek 17.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Robert Lewandowski names his favourite for 2023 Ballon d'Or
Robert Lewandowski has named his early favourite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future & Lionel Messi 'dream'
Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future at Barcelona and desire to play with Lionel Messi.
Andrea Agnelli explains decision to step down as Juventus president
Andrea Agnelli explains decision to step down as Juventus president.
Jesse Lingard criticises Man Utd ahead of Old Trafford return
Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard hits out at former club Manchester United.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting Xi for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Cody Gakpo's best goals for PSV
Some of the best goals from new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo during his time at PSV
Can Dean Henderson play against Manchester United?
Dean Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United. So, can he play when the two sides meet on Tuesday night?
Will Reece James play against Bournemouth?
Chelsea have been without star full-back Reece James since mid-October after he picked up a knee injury, but he's poised to make his return after Christmas.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Erik ten Hag discusses Man Utd plans to sign striker in January
Erik ten Hag speaks about Man Utd plans to sign a striker in January.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Stefan Bajcetic: Things to know
Find all you need to know about Stefan Bajcetic, a rising star at Liverpool who has become one of the club's youngest Premier League scorers
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0