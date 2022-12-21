ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Steph Carson
6d ago

I don't know where the author got their information, but these were private residence homes, not apartments. Jason and Carrie go to court January 23 or 24... so there's no way he has been sentenced.... he hasn't even seen a court room yet!!!! Get your facts straight!!!

The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house. His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames. As Jaylyn attended to a young girl...
GULFPORT, MS
klkntv.com

22% raise for Nebraska state troopers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a bid to help staffing shortages, incoming Gov. Jim Pillen and the state troopers union have signed off on a new labor contract granting 22% raises to the law enforcement agency. “The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizen. This new...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint a new State Fire Marshal. Pillen announced Tuesday he plans to appoint Shane Hunter as Nebraska’s newest Fire Marshal. Hunter currently is the Vice President of Safety, Security, and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District. According to Pillen, Hunter...
NEBRASKA STATE
KAKE TV

Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Autopsy to be performed on body believed to be Cari Allen

Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York. Updated: 11 hours ago. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Victim Of Minnesota Cold Case Murder Identified As Omaha Man

(Undated) -- The victim of a Minnesota cold case murder is identified as an Omaha man that's been missing for over 50 years.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the DNA of 25-year-old Louis Gattaino matches human remains that were found in western Minnesota back in the 1980's. Gattaino was last seen in Omaha back in 1971. Still no arrests have ever been made in the case.
OMAHA, NE
kscj.com

STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol urging stranded motorists to call for help, stay in car

With the severe winter weather bringing extreme cold, Nebraska State Patrol is continuing to urge stranded motorists to call for help. Relaying the winter weather's intensity, state patrol shared dashcam and bodycam footage from a trooper after assisting a stranded driver Wednesday night. The NSP Highway Helpline is *55 or...
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE

