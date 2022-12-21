Read full article on original website
Steph Carson
6d ago
I don't know where the author got their information, but these were private residence homes, not apartments. Jason and Carrie go to court January 23 or 24... so there's no way he has been sentenced.... he hasn't even seen a court room yet!!!! Get your facts straight!!!
Reply
4
Related
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house. His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames. As Jaylyn attended to a young girl...
klkntv.com
22% raise for Nebraska state troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a bid to help staffing shortages, incoming Gov. Jim Pillen and the state troopers union have signed off on a new labor contract granting 22% raises to the law enforcement agency. “The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizen. This new...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint a new State Fire Marshal. Pillen announced Tuesday he plans to appoint Shane Hunter as Nebraska’s newest Fire Marshal. Hunter currently is the Vice President of Safety, Security, and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District. According to Pillen, Hunter...
KAKE TV
Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOWT
Autopsy to be performed on body believed to be Cari Allen
Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York. Updated: 11 hours ago. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near...
KCCI.com
Police: Suspect who may be armed and dangerous could be in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may be traveling through Iowa. They say a man led officers on a chase and then fired gunshots at a trooper when they tried to pull him over. The driver in question,...
iheart.com
Victim Of Minnesota Cold Case Murder Identified As Omaha Man
(Undated) -- The victim of a Minnesota cold case murder is identified as an Omaha man that's been missing for over 50 years.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the DNA of 25-year-old Louis Gattaino matches human remains that were found in western Minnesota back in the 1980's. Gattaino was last seen in Omaha back in 1971. Still no arrests have ever been made in the case.
KOCO
A 25-year-old vanished more than 50 years ago. Now, DNA identified his body in a cold case
DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Nebraska. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the Minnesota-South Dakota border. The...
kscj.com
STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
klkntv.com
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. Authorities say frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days. SFD...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol urging stranded motorists to call for help, stay in car
With the severe winter weather bringing extreme cold, Nebraska State Patrol is continuing to urge stranded motorists to call for help. Relaying the winter weather's intensity, state patrol shared dashcam and bodycam footage from a trooper after assisting a stranded driver Wednesday night. The NSP Highway Helpline is *55 or...
KETV.com
How much would the $565 million Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $565 million — lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The cash option is $293.6 million.
cowboystatedaily.com
With One EMT Killed and Another Critical, Wyoming Responds With ‘Broken Hearts’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rawlins Police Department Officer Amber Yardley is thankful she didn’t get the call all first responders dread – one of their own is hurt or killed. Yardley wasn’t on duty early morning Wednesday when a semitrailer plowed into an...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
