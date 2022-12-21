ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Beyoncé's mom promised Ty Hunter 20 years ago that she would get him out of his retail job. Now he's styling the biggest stars in Hollywood.

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLP8B_0jpsLUVK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjMrn_0jpsLUVK00
Ty Hunter is a celebrity stylist and the author of "Makeover From Within."

Ricky Day

  • Ty Hunter is one of Hollywood's biggest stylists, working with Beyoncé and Billy Porter.
  • Before he made it big, he dressed mannequins in a Houston mall, where he met Destiny's Child.
  • His new book details how he got his start as the group's stylist — with help from Beyoncé's mom.

It was the late 1990s. Bill Clinton was president, MTV still had a hold on music, and Ty Hunter — now one of Hollywood's biggest stylists — was a soul-searching 20-something who spent his days dressing mannequins at a Houston clothing store.

Hunter never pictured a life filled with red carpets and music videos. But Tina Knowles — the mother of Beyoncé and the creative force behind Destiny's Child — envisioned his path differently.

Tina often shopped at Houston's Galleria mall, where Hunter worked . Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, the other two members of Destiny's Child, were also regulars, and formed relationships with the budding stylist as he helped them select outfits.

Eventually, the elder Knowles made Hunter a big promise: "I'm going to get you out of here one day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCoSl_0jpsLUVK00
Hunter and Tina Knowles.

Ty Hunter

Today, the name Destiny's Child fits Hunter almost better than it does Beyoncé's former band.

Having worked as Beyoncé's stylist for 18 years, he's now the head stylist for the actor Billy Porter.

He's also released multiple products like phone cases and T-shirts, started motivational speaking, and advocated alongside Barack Obama for the former president's My Brother's Keeper initiative, which addresses the gaps in life opportunities presented to men of color.

Released last month, Hunter's first book, "Makeover From Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery," is equal parts memoir and motivational guide. In the book, Hunter discusses the hardships he's overcome, from surviving a shooting to coming out of the closet, and offers lessons from his unlikely journey to the top of the celebrity style world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5E96_0jpsLUVK00
Hunter says fashion is about confidence and self-expression — not clothes.

Ricky Day

Growing up gay in Texas wasn't easy, but the women in Hunter's family encouraged his passions

Hunter, who grew up in Texas, says his family was full of strong female role models: his mom, Connie; his grandmother, Mama; his great-grandmother, Mama Bea; and his godmother, Ethel.

After he expressed an interest in fashion, his mother often asked him for styling advice. When she went out — often in Hunter's recommended outfits — he'd spend hours going thrift shopping with Mama Bea, listening to stories from her youth.

"I'm really blessed that my mom and family members allowed me to be myself," Hunter said last month, days after being celebrated by Hennessy V.S.O.P at a dinner following the release of his new book.

But even with that support, growing up as a Black, closeted gay man in America wasn't easy. He didn't understand his sexuality at the time, he says, and he struggled to fully connect with his father — a sports fanatic who bonded more closely with Hunter's brother, Cedric.

Still, Hunter's father made efforts to connect with him. He took Ty and Cedric to dinner every week, and he once took Ty to a Diana Ross show. The concert — specifically Ross' outfit changes — inspired him so deeply that it arguably changed the course of his life.

Hunter started experimenting with his own fashion in the eighth grade, and by 15, he was styling his cousins' hair and clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9l2j_0jpsLUVK00
Hunter and his friends before a hair show in Atlanta.

Ty Hunter

He loved transforming his friends' hair and creating unconventional outfits for them with designer pants and blouses from the Salvation Army. Male friends were eager to go shopping with him, and even football players reached out for style advice.

"I've always had feminine traits, but my friends — my straight guy friends — allowed me to be myself," he told Insider. "They just labeled me as 'Pretty Boy Ty.'"

At the time, it seemed like a hobby. But the thrill of seeing an outfit take a friend from quiet to confident stuck with him.

A shooting changed the course of Hunter's life

At the same time Hunter was finding himself and his passions, trouble found him.

When he was 20, he attended a party with his coworkers from a company that made heart valves. He later visited a club down the street, where his evening — and life — changed in an instant.

He was approached by two men with guns outside the club, who mistook him for someone else and shot him.

His attackers had attempted to hollow-point their bullets, altering them so that they'd expand on impact and cause more damage. It didn't work, but the bullet did split. One piece entered Hunter's thigh and settled in his muscle tissue, while the other kept going toward his groin.

The result could have been disastrous, but his choice of undergarments saved him.

"I used to wear boxer shorts, but I didn't like the way the print showed through the pants, so that night I wore briefs," Hunter writes in his book, explaining that his underwear protected his groin. "That's how fashion saved my life, literally!"

Hunter got to know Destiny's Child while working at the mall

The incident ended up altering Hunter's life in more ways than one. After taking leave from his job at the heart-valve company, Hunter moved to Houston to live temporarily with his cousin. There, he took a job at the Galleria, in a boutique called Bui-Yah-Kah.

Hunter started dressing mannequins and creating displays in the store and was later promoted to work on visuals at all six Bui-Yah-Kah stores in the area. All the while, he was offering personal styling help to any customer who requested it.

Those customers included Tina Knowles and the other two members of her daughter's band, Rowland and Williams. Hunter befriended them all, and he'd call Knowles whenever a unique piece came into the store that she could dress the girls in.

"It was like the older brother playing dress-up with his younger sisters," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0uGQ_0jpsLUVK00
Beyoncé and Hunter in the early days of their careers.

Ty Hunter

Even after leaving Bui-Yah-Kah four years later to work at Bebe, he stayed in touch with Tina. It was a good thing he did.

Tina and Destiny's Child visited Bebe one day while filming with MTV, and Hunter happened to be working. It was there that he first met Beyoncé, who told him she'd "heard a lot of good stuff" about him.

As Tina left the store that day, the Destiny's Child matriarch promised Hunter that she'd help him leave retail for something bigger and better. So when he was feeling down a month or so later, Hunter called Tina and asked if she needed help. She did.

On tour with Destiny's Child, Hunter had to improvise outfits and fix wardrobe malfunctions

Hunter's early days working with Destiny's Child weren't easy. One of his first jobs with the band was working on the "Survivor" music video, a task that filled him with fear because he'd never before worked on a styling project of that scale.

"Now, fear is exciting to me. When I'm afraid of something, I know that I'm going to persevere and make it over that hump. But I look back and just remember fear," he told Insider.

As he toured with the band, Hunter learned to improvise. He once made a skirt for Rowland out of a curtain and tablecloth after he left the one she was meant to wear on a plane. He frequently made appearances onstage to fix wardrobe malfunctions.

"If you go through YouTube, you'll see me onstage a bunch of times, fixing a zipper or something," he said. "It really helped my stage fright."

In the sometimes cutthroat world of celebrity fashion, Destiny's Child were uniquely loyal, he said.

"This game can be real tricky. You could take off sick, send an intern, and they'll hire your intern," Hunter said. "I had different celebrities trying to snatch me, too. But there was loyalty and a family bond that could not be broken."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdgsw_0jpsLUVK00
Destiny's Child at the 2001 Grammy Awards, wearing outfits styled by Hunter.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

At times, that found family cost him a closer relationship with his blood relatives.

"I came up at a time where there wasn't social media — there weren't even phones," he said. "I had a pager and kept a bag of quarters to make phone calls, which were expensive when out of the country."

He specifically remembers being away from his daughter, Trezure, who was born at the start of his career to a woman he'd dated before coming out.

"There were highlights that I missed and I can't get back," he said. "It's a part that people don't understand. Styling is a great opportunity and career move, but there are a lot of sacrifices that come with it."

Hunter is responsible for some of Beyoncé's most iconic looks

If you were to sum up Hunter's work in photos and videos, you'd see a collection of major pop-culture events from the past 20 years.

Those pink sneaker heels Beyoncé wears in the "Check on It" music video? Those were all Hunter, who cut up a BAPE tennis shoe and a pair of heels and glued them together.

He found Beyoncé the perfect loose-fitting dress to wear on the 2011 VMAs red carpet, so she could surprise the crowd by announcing her pregnancy onstage later that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drUFA_0jpsLUVK00
This dress, styled by Hunter, concealed Beyoncé's baby bump until she was ready to show it onstage at the VMAs.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He also styled both her and Jay-Z for their On the Run tour and oversaw her Met Gala looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcqER_0jpsLUVK00
Beyoncé at the 2015 Met Gala in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

More recently, he's dressed Porter in headline-grabbing attire , ranging from red-carpet gowns to sheer ensembles and umbrella hats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6YbN_0jpsLUVK00
Billy Porter at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Still, Hunter said, fashion is just one part of his life. If you look at his Instagram, you won't see a feed full of designer outfits, but of uplifting memes and inspiring quotes.

Hunter wanted "Makeover From Within" to feel the same way, not just sharing his stories — good and bad — but his major takeaways from each event.

"I didn't want to do a fashion book," Hunter told Insider. He wanted to be "raw and real," inspiring people to believe that they "can make it through anything."

"My purpose is not fashion. My purpose is making people feel better, uplifting them, and inspiring them. That's what gets me going day to day."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 192

DJ
6d ago

I know Ty personally!!! He is EXCELLENT at what he does!! Professional and humble at da same time!!!! U Rock Ty 🎉

Reply(2)
67
2 Tall Jones
6d ago

Manny said people who look up to famous people will follow those people to hell and deeper....he told me never idolize or worship people who are famous, because these people have signed oaths to get famous....they are not who you think they are.....so I don't worship nothing but the 🌞 SUN....only, I will never idolize no human😜

Reply(21)
39
Earth Reign
6d ago

Great success story, however this is what's wrong with not having strong male figures in the home. He had women all around him growing up, and naturally he mimicked who he was around. I've seen little boys wearing their mom's high heels and playing with dolls, that's not good and it will never be a wise thing to do.

Reply(24)
34
Related
People

The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'

In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
Shine My Crown

Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Insider

Insider

722K+
Followers
38K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy