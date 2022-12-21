ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

It's been over 20 years since I last celebrated Christmas. I'm divorced and estranged from my only child.

By Frances Scott
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPuhz_0jpsLA6200
The author.

Courtesy of Frances Scott

  • It's the time of the year when every ad reminds me I'd be happier with a partner or children.
  • I divorced my husband over 20 years ago, and my only child decided to spend holidays with him.
  • I try to avoid anything holiday-related because it makes me sad.

It's that time of year when the world falls in love. It's that time of year to upgrade to get no ads on my streaming platforms .

Halloween has come and gone — now every ad is telling me it would be best if I had a partner or a family to drink coffee with and wear snowflake-print pajamas with . I'm told I should buy a large inflatable snowman, a Santa, a sleigh, and lights for the front yard I do not have, amid the climate crisis.

It's been over 20 years since I've celebrated Christmas. Once my husband and I divorced, my teenage child chose to spend the holidays with him. Now my child has children to create holiday magic for, and for the past six years my adult child and I have been estranged for a plethora of complicated reasons.

The holidays remind me of what I don't have anymore

The holidays have become a reminder of what I do not have, and I'm fraught with mixed feelings. I still believe in magic, hoping I'll get the one present I want: a repair between my adult child and me.

When I was growing up, my parents attempted to make up for any neglect during the year by having a large pile of presents for me and my siblings on Christmas morning — my favorite was a shiny Sting-Ray bike sitting in front of the tree.

We children felt the magic, but it was fleeting. All those glorious gifts didn't make up for the disappointments. The time we didn't make it to the Christmas Eve party thrown by my aunt, complete with a visit from Santa, because Daddy was too drunk. The times we had to keep quiet in our rooms because Daddy had a hangover or the nights we left to stay in a hotel room because he got volatile.

When I had a family of my own, my husband, my child, and I made our own traditions. On Christmas Eve, I'd roast some meat, we'd open one present, and we'd read a story out loud before bed. We opened our presents the next morning one at a time, mindful of who'd given them and grateful for their thoughtfulness. We cherished this quiet day — being together, playing games, and reading.

I avoid anything that reminds me of the holidays

Nostalgia with a mix of sadness and longing sets in as soon as the Christmas carols begin to blare in the grocery stores.

I make my shopping trips short and infrequent. I take the opportunity to watch shows on streaming platforms without the ads that tell me how my life should be. I don't buy large plastic decorations or matching pajamas.

I look for and take opportunities to help those in need. I enjoy a quiet day — maybe I'll venture out for a walk in the snow, snuggle up with a book, or share a meal with a friend.

I'm not a humbug, but I do need to protect myself from the seductions that keep reality at bay. I no longer have a family . My parents are deceased, and I miss my child every day, more so as the season of gathering with loved ones is upon us.

I've learned to take care of myself. I might feel a little magic as the urge to bake cookies or muffins for friends hits. It may be all I can do, but it's enough.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 91

Angela Clark
6d ago

I can relate. My adult son has rejected me too. I just try to keep busy and hope someday to have a relationship again. Until then, finding some kind of happiness is important

Reply(8)
25
Laurie Ross
6d ago

lt is hard to be in a Christmas spirit when you are alone. it's good to help out. I pray The Lord holds you close and touches your hard. He is the reason for the season!

Reply(1)
24
Donna M. Dreyer
6d ago

I've been Celebrating Christmas for 52 Years, This Year I just want it to be over, I lost my Best Friend back in October and I just am finding this Christmas a little more difficult

Reply(5)
18
Related
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
RadarOnline

Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Rebecca Gold

Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes

As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Insider

Insider

722K+
Followers
38K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy