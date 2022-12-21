Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Jan 6 papers reveal Greene told Trump about QAnon, and Mark Meadows burned papers in office
The January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that it is based on.The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the course of its 18-month investigation into the violence at the US Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.The committee will formally be closed down when the GOP-controlled House begins its next session...
Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture. The year's events have been a harsh wake-up call for Europe, which spent decades in a state of relative ease in terms of nuclear security, enjoying the so-called Cold War "peace dividend".
Zelensky, Ukraine's comic turned war-time leader
Dark circles under his eyes, his beard closely cropped and dressed ubiquitously in khaki, President Volodymyr Zelensky is the face of Ukraine's determination to expel Russian troops. The images show him crestfallen, with dark circles under his eyes, his face drawn, despondent and -- at least in this image -- lost for words.
Comments / 0