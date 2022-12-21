The January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that it is based on.The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the course of its 18-month investigation into the violence at the US Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.The committee will formally be closed down when the GOP-controlled House begins its next session...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO