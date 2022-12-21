ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankee Stadium Parking Payments Owed City Climb to $162M

By Yoav Gonen
THE CITY
THE CITY
 6 days ago

A parking garage at the intersection of East 153rd Street and River Avenue in The Bronx is one of several that are not profitable.

Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

More than two years after the city Parks Department threatened to boot a Bronx parking lot operator from city-leased land due to its astronomical debts, the operator has accumulated still more unpaid rent and other funds due to the city — with the total now topping $162 million, new financial records show.

The five garages, with 9,300 spots, were built using city bonds in the 2000s during the Bloomberg administration. The garages were intended to serve the new Yankee Stadium but have been unable to make payments to investors for more than a decade.

Hopes ended last month that a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club could score an exit from the parking lot money pit. The new stadium location was announced as Willets Point , in Queens — with no word from the administration of Mayor Eric Adams about what happens now with the Bronx parking boondoggle.

In 2021 alone, Bronx Parking Development Company LLC — a nonprofit created to receive the tax-exempt city bonds and oversee construction and management of the parking facilities — accumulated another $17.2 million on its bill for unpaid rent, payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT), and interest due to the city.

The nonprofit is also falling short on payments owed to investors on the $237 million in bonds that were issued by the city’s Industrial Development Agency in 2007 as part of a major project to rebuild Yankee Stadium and the area around it.

In all, the parking lot project owes nearly $240 million, the bond investor disclosure records show.

“The Yankees, they got what they wanted — they were handed this gift without a concern in the world for the taxpayers or for the residents in that neighborhood,” said Geoffrey Croft, a parks watchdog who has long monitored the Yankee deal’s use of park property.

“And the city at large is still paying for this and will until the deal is terminated,” Croft said. “Every year it just gets worse and worse.”

Reps for the Yankees didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Pricey Parking

Parking for Yankee baseball games doesn’t draw nearly the number of vehicles needed for the lots to turn a profit — particularly after a new Metro-North station opened nearby in 2009.

City officials have also faulted the rise of ride-hail services, an overestimate of parking needs by an independent evaluator and competition from cheaper parking lots nearby. Some baseball fans have criticized parking prices of $45 per game as too steep.

The Bronx Parking Development Company (BPDC) has been unable to make its bond payments since April 2011, according to city documents, and first defaulted on the bonds in 2013.

In August 2020, then-Parks Department Commissioner Mitchell Silver sent the firm a letter warning that the city was taking steps to potentially terminate the parking lots’ lease on city parkland based on the failure to pay rent. The lease appears to still be in effect.

A map shows parking garage locations around Yankee Stadium.

NYCEDC

One outside observer said the city’s options may be limited given the lack of parking revenue.

“The best course of action would be to reach a settlement with the bondholders or do some sort of redevelopment of the parking garage, because clearly it’s not generating the revenue it needs to to pay off the debt,” said Lisa Washburn, a managing partner at Municipal Market Analytics based in Concord, Mass., which reviews bond defaults.

“I don’t think there’s any magic wand for improving the parking garage to an extent that it’s going to all of a sudden be producing the revenue it needs to,” Washburn said.

A spokesperson for the Parks Department referred questions to the city’s Economic Development Corporation, which signed a 99-year lease agreement with BPDC in 2007.

An EDC spokesperson said the city is willing to continue talks with bondholders about any potential restructuring of the bonds — a move that could help the BPDC emerge from its debts.

The spokesperson noted that the payments to the city are an “accrued liability” rather than “payments due” because the bonds — which are still in default — must be paid back first.

Missed Shot

The EDC and its partners came close to a possible solution to the quandary last year with the bid to secure a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club (NYCFC) — which for years has been playing its home games at Yankee Stadium.

That plan would have allowed a group of developers, including the firm Maddd Equities, to buy some of the parking lots and develop the area surrounding a 25,000 seat soccer arena with affordable housing, a hotel and a school.

But that plan fell through last summer, sparking finger-pointing by entities that included the Yankees, and the soccer club last month inked a deal to build its permanent home in Queens.

The terms of that deal show that EDC was willing to forego the entirety of the debt owed to the city in order to cement a plan that, for the first time, could yield actual revenues for city taxpayers.

“Because it is not financially feasible for BPDC to cure the payment default on the IDA bonds, due to insufficient parking revenue, it is not anticipated that the City will receive any payment of accrued or future amounts of rent, PILOT, or interest thereon, during the term of the BPDC Lease,” reads a document that described the proposed deal in April 2021.

A few months later, a required vote by Bronx Community Board 4 was called off in the face of the deal’s collapse.

Community board reps didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, and the office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson didn’t respond either.

Local City Councilmember Althea Stevens (D-The Bronx), who’s in her first year in office, said she has spent plenty of time trying to get to the bottom of what’s been happening in the lots outside of Yankee Stadium for the past 15 years.

Stevens said she’s getting different stories from each stakeholder, and that it’s been a challenge getting paperwork that states everything that was promised early on.

“I’m more aware of how it’s impacted my community because they were under the impression that they’d be able to use the parking lots in the off-season and that hasn’t been the case,” she told THE CITY. “There’s no reason to have all this space here that’s not being used at all.”

Unexplained Payments

On top of everything, private auditors have questioned financial transactions undertaken by the former management company that operated the BPDC parking lots and garages, Quik Park Isabel LLC, between 2017 and 2019.

Among the oddities was a weekly stipend of $400 to a Quik Park employee that was characterized as “reimbursement,” but that the company never explained to auditors.

That same employee was also awarded nearly $27,000 in payments toward the lease of a 2017 Infiniti SUV that the parking management firm also did not explain to auditors — who were unable to identify the employee in question.

BPDC terminated Quik Park as the parking management firm in March 2019 and replaced it with City Parking, documents show.

Reps at Quik Park couldn’t be reached for comment.

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 2

Related
THE CITY

Adams Gives Himself ‘Solid B+’ on First Year. How’s He Done?

Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City minutes into the 2022 new year at the annual ball drop in Times Square, promising to usher in a safer and more prosperous city.A Democrat, he made public safety the cornerstone of his campaign, saying it was the key to prosperity in a city still feeling the effects of the pandemic. As a former police captain who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

List of Eric Adams Allies Hired to High-Paid Government Posts Grows

The administration of Mayor Eric Adams has hired two more Brooklyn political allies of the mayor — part of a trend that’s seen his friends and supporters awarded top posts this year.Former Democratic state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, an Adams protege who replaced him in the 20th Senate District after Adams was elected Brooklyn borough president in 2013, was hired as a legal counsel at the Department of Citywide Administrative Services in...
MANHATTAN, NY
THE CITY

Vax Card Fraud, Lost Equipment, Bad Behavior at NYC Public Hospitals

The city’s public hospital system has a lingering case of lying, cheating and stealing.A Freedom of Information Law request by THE CITY about Department of Investigation probes revealed various levels of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.Investigators focused on the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC) found: several staffers who used fake vaccine cards; a top surgeon who had subordinates write his thank you notes after his wedding; missing equipment and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Bronx DA Office Interrogates Its Own Prosecutors About Staff Complaints

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office is dragging low-level prosecutors into a room with its own detective investigators and NYPD officers to interrogate them about complaints some staff have made, multiple current and former prosecutors told THE CITY.The interviews come after a group of prosecutors inside the office threatened District Attorney Darcel Clark in an anonymous email with a walkout if she did not address their complaints about fair pay during the...
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

Bronx Community Fridge Operation Raises Big Bucks — and Hackles

Grassroots Grocery, a nonprofit organization that operates a network of community fridges and food distribution sites in The Bronx and Upper Manhattan, has raised $580,000 since launching in Fall 2020, according to executive director Dan Zauderer. That’s a stark contrast to the much sparser coffers of other independent community fridge operations that are mostly organized as mutual aid organizations.But the relatively big bucks the fridge has taken in and the way...
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

LISTEN: The Stories Behind the Pictures

“Photographs like this give you windows into other worlds.” Daily News legend Susan Watts and THE CITY’s Ben Fractenberg talk with Alex Brook Lynn about the art of shooting the news in New York, and share the stories behind some of their most powerful work.   That starts with Susan’s wild dogs of the Deegan (at the 13:00 mark), ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

NYCHA Promised A Pain-Wracked Man He Could Move. Then a Private Management Company Took Over His Building.

For even the most fit, the staircase at the Baychester station on the No. 5 line in The Bronx is daunting, an exhausting trek to the elevated platform that can leave you out of breath.For Mark Liboy, who relies on a walker due to chronic pain from a bad fall a few years back, it is a necessary nightmare.Liboy, 55, must climb these stairs once a month and take the subway...
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

Bring Back Masks on Subway Disability Advocates Say as Respiratory Diseases Surge

With COVID mounting a winter comeback, New Yorkers with disabilities called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA to reinstate the face mask requirement on trains, buses and paratransit vehicles.The latest push to restore the mandate, which was lifted in September, comes as cases of coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses have been surging and as city health officials earlier this week recommended people wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.At...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent Many Awaiting Missing Aid

Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come.New York City Housing Authority officials outlined a drastic fiscal situation Wednesday, one that will likely imperil NYCHA’s ability to meet required deadlines for repairs to aging properties as spelled out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Feds Arrest Mayor Adams’ Pastor Pal for Alleged Fraud

Federal authorities on Monday arrested Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead, charging him with allegedly fleecing a 56-year-old parishioner of her entire life savings, extorting a businessman, and lying to federal agents. The parishioner, identified in an indictment as Victim-1, appears to be Pauline Anderson, who has a lawsuit pending against Whitehead alleging he bilked her out of $90,000 in retirement savings in exchange for promising to help her purchase a home that never...
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Residents Left Cold as Baruch Houses Boiler Belches Steam Not Heat

The main entrance of 95 Baruch Drive is so foggy that it’s hard to see — and it’s not much warmer inside than outside. Some residents of the 13-floor, roughly 130-unit New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building on the Lower East Side — one of over a dozen buildings that make up Baruch Houses — take off their glasses when they enter, thanks to a malfunctioning first-floor boiler located right next...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Pols Push Albany On Ideas for Free Bus Rides

As the country’s largest mass transit system teeters on the edge of a so-called fiscal cliff, New York lawmakers on Wednesday touted a package of “Fix the MTA” bills designed to pull the agency back from the brink of financial free fall.The proposals from state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, both Democrats representing northwest Queens, would freeze the price of subway and bus trips — and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

One of NYC’s Biggest Co-Ops Considers Ban on E-Bikes in Response to Battery Fire Fears

The iconic London Terrace Towers is one of the biggest co-ops in the city, with 700 units and a dominating presence in West Chelsea. It is also in the middle of a new and growing debate about banning e-bikes from residential properties due to fear about them sparking fires.The number of fires started by the lithium-ion batteries that power these now ubiquitous vehicles has spiked to nearly 200 so far this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

NYC Asks Houses of Worship to Shelter Migrants

With city shelters challenged by an influx of migrants this year, the Adams administration is now asking religious groups if they can house migrants, THE CITY has learned. The mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships sent an email to clergy members in all five boroughs Thursday making the appeal on behalf of asylum seekers from the southern border. The list includes leaders at Christian churches, Jewish synagogues and Muslim mosques. “We are looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Plan to Destroy Then Rebuild Wagner Park Halted as Opposition Sues

The Battery Park City Authority on Tuesday agreed to hold off on construction activities at Wagner Park after a group of neighbors opposed to the project, known as the Battery Park City Neighborhood Association, notified the authority of a lawsuit coming the following day.The BPCA, a state agency, wants to protect the neighborhood from storm surges with a $221 million plan that entails elevating the park, building a new pavilion and...
MANHATTAN, NY
THE CITY

MTA Looking Into Urine Detection Sensors for Elevators

The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators.Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council transportation committee hearing that the agency is exploring urine sensors in station elevators that sometimes double as de facto bathrooms.“It’s ‘problem solving 101’ for us at Transit,” Davey told THE CITY. “So anytime I see someone in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Stolen Benefits To Be Repaid to SNAP Theft Victims With Federal Bill

People on public assistance who have had their benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud could finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill introduced Friday by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillbrand, the New York Democrat.The bill would order states to quickly reissue stolen federal money to the rightful beneficiary, announced the senator, who was accompanied by state lawmakers, at the Chinese-American Planning Council’s senior center on Grand Street in Manhattan.It would...
MANHATTAN, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
975
Followers
487
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy