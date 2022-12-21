Hillmann named 1 of 4 finalists for 2023 National Superintendent of the Year

One of the four finalists for the The School Superintendents Association, AASA, the nation’s top recognition for school superintendents, is Northfield’s own Matt Hillmann.

Earlier this fall, Hillmann, who has been superintendent since 2016, was named Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year for 2022.

“Being acknowledged in this way for doing work that I genuinely love is incredibly meaningful,” Hillmann told the Northfield News. “I appreciate the affirmation of our work and the recognition it brings to Northfield. Our community values public education and it is a privilege to serve our exceptional students, staff, and school district.”

On Monday, the national association released the names of the four finalists for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. This distinction honors school system leaders throughout the country who are making a positive difference in the lives of the students they serve, in addition to ensuring the safety and wellness of their school communities.

According to a statement released by the superintendent’s office, Hillmann {/span}{span}will have an opportunity to meet the national education community during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The 2023 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced during AASA’s National Conference on Education on Feb. 16, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

Along with Hillmann, the other three finalists are PJ Caposey, Meridian Community Unit School District #223 , Stillman Valley, Illinois; Kevin McGowan, Brighton Central Schools , Rochester, New York; and Trent North, Douglas County School System , Douglasville, Georgia.

“It is an honor to congratulate this year’s finalists. We are inspired by their leadership and commitment, and we are thankful for their dedication to students, school employees and the community,” said Terri Fiedler, president of retirement services, Corebridge Financial.

John Kenning, CEO and president of First Student, said the four superintendents selected for this prestigious recognition represent the hallmark of education excellence.

”These outstanding leaders change lives, from the students, families, faculty and staff in their school districts to their broader communities, helping to ensure a better future for all of us,” he said.

“The four individuals we’re honoring exemplify the great leadership our superintendents are providing in our school systems on a 24/7 basis across the country,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “They’re pushing the envelope to generate positive teaching and learning in the classrooms they oversee.”