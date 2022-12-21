Britain's King Charles III delivers his message during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

2 DAYS AGO