53 people hospitalized in Canada bus accident
More than 50 people have been hospitalized in western Canada after a passenger bus crashed on a highway, provincial authorities said. The cause of the Saturday evening accident, which occurred on a highway some 330 kilometers (200 miles) east of Vancouver in an area of British Columbia hit by days of bad winter weather, has yet to be provided.
Britain Pub Shooting
Police officers stand on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
This was supposed to be the comeback year for the world economy following the Covid pandemic. But the International Monetary Fund still expects the world economy to expand in 2023, with growth of 2.7 percent.
Britain Royals King's Speech
Britain's King Charles III delivers his message during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
After Covid cull, Danish mink farmers find new careers
Reinventing himself as a brewer at age 62 would never have occurred to Poul Erik Vestergaard, but Denmark's controversial cull of the country's minks over Covid fears forced him to change course. After that, Poul Erik will bottle it and put labels around the bottles," he explains.
After year of climate disasters, world off-track to curb warming
Catastrophic floods, crop-wilting droughts and record heatwaves this year have shown that climate change warnings are increasingly becoming reality and this is "just the beginning", experts say, as international efforts to cut planet-heating emissions founder. Record heatwaves damaged crops from China to Europe, while drought has brought millions to the point of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
Cricket-Not enough attention paid to international schedule - Stokes
(Reuters) - England test captain Ben Stokes has raised concerns over the scheduling of international cricket, saying the authorities do not give the matter enough thought. Stokes highlighted England's three-match one-day international series in Australia in November, which started four days after they won the Twenty20 World Cup. He described...
