Jennifer Lopez has opened up about how special it was celebrating Christmas with her and husband Ben Affleck’s families.The singer, 53, who married Affleck in September of this year, spoke candidly about blending their families during the holiday in her latest On the JLo newsletter.“We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!” Lopez wrote.According to Lopez, the blended celebration meant enjoying pre-pandemic traditions such as a Christmas-themed taco Tuesday party. “For the past eight years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together...

8 HOURS AGO