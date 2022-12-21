Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSunbury, PA
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden GemSara CwiertniewiczLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in ElysburgSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Related
Christian School of York girls hoops edge Newport 44-41 in double-overtime thriller
Christian School of York (7-0) clipped Newport 44-41 in thrilling fashion to advance to the Defender Christmas Classic Championship contest. The Defenders will face off against Juniata Christian tomorrow for the tournament crown. Linda Brown turned in another stellar performance for the Defenders. Brown finished the contest with 23 points...
Christian School of York Defender Classic: CSY dispatches Newport in 2 OT
The Christian School of York girls basketball team remained undefeated Tuesday night, but it wasn’t easy, as it dispatched Newport, 44-41, in double overtime at the Defender Classic. Linda Brown scored 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for CSY, while Rylie Bell added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Newport...
Lower Dauphin girls cruise past Elizabethtown to punch ticket to finals in Lower Dauphin Holiday Tournament
Lower Dauphin jumped out to an early lead and never faltered en route to a convincing 42-22 victory against Elizabethtown in their namesake tournament Tuesday. The Falcons will face off against the winner of the Harrisburg vs Cedar Crest tilt for the tournament crown. The Falcons led 22-8 by the...
Penn State 2023 recruit could make an early impact; the highs and lows of the Lions’ 2022 season, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a pick for an early impact player from the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class and a look at awards and key moments from the regular season. Penn State could have an early contributor in the ‘23 class in St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)...
Penn State football’s year in photos, 2022
There were plenty of memorable moments for the Penn State football team in 2022, from a signature blowout win over Auburn in Alabama to a memorable Whiteout win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium. 2022 saw the emergence of two freshmen running backs. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen provided a one-two...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Online plans put on display for Derry Street Improvement Project: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, and the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County. A corridor safety study was completed in partnership with PennDOT along the Derry Street corridor. From...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Bucknell to require COVID-19 masks only when mandated by state, federal governments
LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is changing its COVID-19 masking mandate with the beginning of the new year. Masks will be required only when wearing them is mandated by the state or federal government, university President John C. Bravman said. The university had been requiring masks in indoor public campus...
The best PennLive news photos of 2022
From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
$4.1M project will expand broadband internet access for northern Dauphin County
The Dauphin County Commissioners and Comcast have announced a partnership to expand broadband internet access for northern Dauphin County. The $4.1 million project will offer high-speed internet options to nearly 500 homes and businesses. Officials said that homes and businesses in Lykens, Mifflin, Upper Paxton, Reed, Wayne, Jefferson, Halifax, Washington, and Jackson townships as well as several area school districts, will benefit from the expansion project.
As demand for winter shelter grows, advocates and homeless people point to tight housing market
In the summer, life is a little bit easier for Jessie Basore. Nights are warm enough to sleep on an outdoor bench, or camp in one of Harrisburg’s many abandoned houses. “In the summertime, you have more freedom,” Basore said. “Now, it’s either too cold or it gets dark too early.”
Pa. county seeks dismissal of lawsuit that seeks forensic audit of 2020 election results
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Elections Code does not contain a provision for a forensic audit based upon a voter’s allegations of election fraud or irregularity, Lycoming County officials say. They responded Tuesday to a demand for such a proceeding contained in a lawsuit filed in county court by...
Pa. court ruling might end ex-cop’s 11-year fight of corruption conviction
WILLIAMSPORT – A former Williamsport police lieutenant’s 11-year fight of his corruption conviction might be over. The state Supreme Court last week refused to accept the appeal of Thomas H. Ungard Jr. who contended his speedy trial rights were violated by not being brought to trial within 600 days.
Hand recount of 2020 presidential election expected to cost Pa. county about $55K
WILLIAMSPORT – The hand recount of the 2020 general election ballots for president and state auditor general in Lycoming County will cost about $55,000, a commissioner says. Commissioner Tony R. Mussare said Tuesday at a county Elections Board meeting the estimated cost is about 50 cents a resident. The county has a population of approximately 113,000.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0