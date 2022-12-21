ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State football’s year in photos, 2022

There were plenty of memorable moments for the Penn State football team in 2022, from a signature blowout win over Auburn in Alabama to a memorable Whiteout win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium. 2022 saw the emergence of two freshmen running backs. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen provided a one-two...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

The best PennLive news photos of 2022

From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

$4.1M project will expand broadband internet access for northern Dauphin County

The Dauphin County Commissioners and Comcast have announced a partnership to expand broadband internet access for northern Dauphin County. The $4.1 million project will offer high-speed internet options to nearly 500 homes and businesses. Officials said that homes and businesses in Lykens, Mifflin, Upper Paxton, Reed, Wayne, Jefferson, Halifax, Washington, and Jackson townships as well as several area school districts, will benefit from the expansion project.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy