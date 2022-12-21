Read full article on original website
Olympus Corp -Notice Concerning Transfer Of Shares Of Specified Subsidiary Engaged In Scientific Solutions Business
* OLYMPUS CORP: NOTICE CONCERNING TRANSFER OF SHARES OF SPECIFIED SUBSIDIARY ENGAGED IN SCIENTIFIC SOLUTIONS BUSINESS. * OLYMPUS CORP: ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT DATE OF TRANSFER OF ALL SHARES OF EVIDENT CORPORATION ("EVIDENT"), A SPECIFIED SUBSIDIARY OF OLYMPUS, TO K.K. BCJ-66, A SPECIAL PURPOSE COMPANY INDIRECTLY OWNED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY BAIN CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY.
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling Development Well CHK 1238 In Chauk Oil Field In Myanmar
* GOLDPETROL JOINT OPERATING CO COMMENCED DRILLING DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1238 IN CHAUK OIL FIELD IN MYANMAR
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Century Therapeutics, Mastec, Quanta Services
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Century Therapeutics, Mastec and Quanta Services, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Century Therapeutics Inc : Chardan Capital Markets initiates with buy rating * Mastec Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $120 from $125 * Quanta Services Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $165 from $155 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Century Therapeutics Inc : Chardan Capital Markets initiates with buy rating * Century Therapeutics Inc : Chardan Capital Markets initiates with $19 target price * Cto Realty Growth Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $21 from $24 * Mastec Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $120 from $125 * Quanta Services Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $165 from $155 * Quipt Home Medical Corp : Benchmark raises target price to $9 from $8 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Says Type A Meeting With FDA Granted For NurOwn
* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA GRANTED FOR NUROWN®. * BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC- TYPE A MEETING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON JANUARY 11, 2023
Southwest CEO Shares Excuses for Travel Chaos After Feds Launch Probe
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan dropped a video statement Tuesday night to explain the airlines’ disastrous week of canceled and delayed flights—kind of—just one day after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans to investigate the airline’s hellish holiday season. “Here's why this giant puzzle is taking us several days to solve. Southwest is the largest carrier in the country, not only because of our value and our values, but because we build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs,” he said. “After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up.” Jordan said Southwest will continue to fly a reduced schedule for the next few days, and hopes to return to normal by next week. He also acknowledged that the conditions the airline’s workers have faced as they deal with the issues have been unsavory—adding that he’s “apologizing to them daily” and vowing to make improvements. He also said he reached out to Pete Buttigeig, the Secretary of Transportation, to discuss the issues the airline faced through the holiday weekend.Read it at Southwest Airlines
Electric Vehicles Tax Credit Explainer
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2020 photo shows a long line of unsold 2020 models charge outside a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Australian shares likely to fall on weakness in tech stocks
The Australian share market is expected to fall at open on Wednesday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 51 points or 0.7% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.11%, the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.38% lower. The Australian share...
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher on easing China COVID curbs; Tesla weighs on Nasdaq
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones opened higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping the quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a drop in Tesla shares weighed on the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.30 points, or 0.06%, at the open to...
Vietnam central bank buys dollars to shore up foreign reserves
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it was making efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves by buying up more U.S. dollars, after it was forced to sell a large amount of greenback earlier in the year to support its dong currency. The State Bank of Vietnam...
Italy's Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM's Olivetti
MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nexi and Telecom Italia's Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi's payment systems will be built into Olivetti's cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,817.25 per ounce by 1733 GMT, rising to...
Gold gains on dollar weakness as China relaxes COVID curbs
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key psychological threshold of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar weakened following China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,809.20 per ounce by 1136 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% to $1,817.60. Gold is performing in...
Gold firms as softer dollar boosts appeal
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a dip in the dollar made bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,807.69 per ounce, as of 0704 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to...
