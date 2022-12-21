AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 on Tuesday night. Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978. Carr’s total was the most by a Texas player since Reggie Freeman had 43 points against Fresno State on Dec. 14, 1996. “We wanted to make Texas beat us from 3,” A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg said. “Carr really had a night. The rim looked like an ocean for him.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO