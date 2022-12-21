Read full article on original website
Zelensky, Ukraine's comic turned war-time leader
Dark circles under his eyes, his beard closely cropped and dressed ubiquitously in khaki, President Volodymyr Zelensky is the face of Ukraine's determination to expel Russian troops. The images show him crestfallen, with dark circles under his eyes, his face drawn, despondent and -- at least in this image -- lost for words.
Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture. The year's events have been a harsh wake-up call for Europe, which spent decades in a state of relative ease in terms of nuclear security, enjoying the so-called Cold War "peace dividend".
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest blockade of only land link to Armenia: AFP
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they claim is illegal mining. Yerevan has accused...
Ethiopia govt team makes first Tigray visit after peace deal
A high-level Ethiopian government delegation on Monday made the first visit to the capital of rebel-held Tigray since the signing of a peace deal last month aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. Both sides applauded the visit, which sought to build on the November 2 accord, with the Tigrayans...
Israel thanks Morocco for protecting Jews during Holocaust
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his country's provision of "safe haven" for Jews during the Holocaust, in a missive seen by AFP on Tuesday. The letter -- marking two years since Morocco normalised ties with Israel -- was the first occasion an Israeli state official...
After year of climate disasters, world off-track to curb warming
Catastrophic floods, crop-wilting droughts and record heatwaves this year have shown that climate change warnings are increasingly becoming reality and this is "just the beginning", experts say, as international efforts to cut planet-heating emissions founder. Record heatwaves damaged crops from China to Europe, while drought has brought millions to the point of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
UN urges Taliban to end 'terrible' restrictions on women
The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief insisted Tuesday, condemning their "terrible" consequences. "No country can develop -- indeed survive -- socially and economically with half its population excluded," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
Suspected jihadists kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Boko Haram jihadists killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defence militia told AFP Monday. The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said. "Seventeen herders were killed...
Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
Taiwan on Tuesday announced an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing the threat from an increasingly hostile China. Beijing considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan a part of its territory, to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and the island lives under the constant fear of a Chinese invasion.
Vietnam central bank buys dollars to shore up foreign reserves
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it was making efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves by buying up more U.S. dollars, after it was forced to sell a large amount of greenback earlier in the year to support its dong currency. The State Bank of Vietnam...
Tunisia rights group slams 'inhumane' move to deport migrants
A Tunisian rights group condemned Sunday a "repressive and inhumane" government decision to deport a group of migrants who had been evacuated from a defunct refugee camp. The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in neighbouring Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES).
Israel's Netanyahu to present government on Thursday
Veteran Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will present his new government to parliament this week, the Knesset speaker said on Monday. Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu secured a mandate to form a government backed by ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and an extreme-right bloc, with the 73-year-old set to resume his old post as prime minister.
Iran's Raisi vows 'no mercy' for 'hostile' protest movement
President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show "no mercy" towards "hostile" opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The "riots", as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini,...
Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the "unacceptable" response to women-led protests in the Islamic republic, his office said Tuesday. Ambassador designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri has been called in to a meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a note to the media.
'War is not over': Tensions simmer over Karabakh road blockade
Ruzan Hovhanisyan fears that she will have to ring in the New Year without her family in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh due to a blockade by arch-enemy Azerbaijan. The mood in the Armenian-populated breakaway territory has been anything but festive. The region of around 120,000 people is running short...
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
Israeli ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to Erdogan
Israel's ambassador to Turkey Irit Lillian on Tuesday presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foreign ministry said, marking a new era after four years with the position unstaffed. "A very emotional moment this afternoon as I presented my letter of credentials to the President," Lillian, who had...
Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
Three foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country's Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working. Their announcement prompted warnings from a top UN official in Afghanistan and from NGOs that humanitarian aid would be hard hit. "We...
Ukraine calls for Russia's removal from UN
Ukraine on Monday called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council. "Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Mexican president warns against accepting cartel gifts
Mexico's president on Tuesday urged people not to be tricked by drug traffickers giving out Christmas gifts, after suspected cartel members were filmed handing out toys in a major city. Authorities said they had launched an investigation after images on social media showed alleged criminals distributing presents from trucks adorned...
